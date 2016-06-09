Netflix reveals which shows you are most likely to binge-watch

Netflix Gillian Anderson in ‘The Fall.’

Netflix is notoriously secretive about its data, but it knows a ton about how and what you binge-watch.

On Wednesday, Netflix released an analysis of which shows you tend to binge, and which you tend to “savour” (watch more slowly, defined as less than 2 hours per day). Netflix’s data analysts looked at over 100 Netflix originals (and second-run shows) that its users had finished watching, to try and figure out if there were any broad patterns that emerged.

They found that people tended to burn through “high energy narratives.” These include dramatic comedies, sci-fi, action & adventure, horror or thrillers. On the other side, people took more time with “thought-provoking dramas” (political, superhero, crime, or historical), and irreverent comedies.

“BoJack Horseman,” an animated show that satirizes Hollywood and celebrity worship, and is Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ favourite Netflix original,

is the show people take the most time with. “The Fall,” a gritty serial-killer thriller, was the most binged.

Netflix found that episode length had no effect on how binge-heavy a show was.

Here is an infographic Netflix made describing the “Binge Scale”:

