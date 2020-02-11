A leaked Netflix synopsis of 'Resident Evil' has sparked a frenzy of speculation that the TV adaptation is coming soon

Sony Pictures ‘Resident Evil’ movies have pulled in millions worldwide.

It looks like Netflix’s much-anticipated “Resident Evil” TV series adaptation may be around the corner after a synopsis of the show appeared without explanation on Netflix’s website.

On February 7, the “Resident Evil” Wiki’s Twitter account posted a screenshot of Netflix’s Media Centre webpage as it appeared on the same day, with the synopsis clearly visible on the webpage.

“Presumably, the synopsis was uploaded because a reveal is forthcoming and somebody simply jumped the gun,” Forbes wrote a few days later, speculating it might have been uploaded by mistake and then leaked to the public.

The synopsis gives relatively few details away, though the show will apparently take place in a fictional Maryland location dominated by three corporate “behemoths.”

It can be viewed below, though it appears to have since been taken down.

It has finally been confirmed that a Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil is in the works. Attached is a description taken from Netflix's Media Center. See also a WaybackMachine archive of the search result we took a few minutes ago:https://t.co/sAtmqupwuV pic.twitter.com/wmPgoLtafI — Resident Evil Wiki (@RE_Wiki) February 7, 2020

Netflix was first reported to be working on a “Resident Evil” adaptation in January 2019, though an official announcement from the streaming giant hasn’t yet materialised.

“Resident Evil” is one of the best-selling video game franchises ever. PC Gamer estimates that 94 million “Resident Evil” games have been sold since the first title was released in 1996.

It’s held in high regard by critics, too: the PlayStation versions of the series’ first and second titles hold 91% scores on Metacritic, while the most recent title in the series that’s not a remake – “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” – holds an 86% score.

Less well-regarded is a six-part, live-action movie series based on the games starring Milla Jovovich.

In any case, Netflix will likely view the upcoming show as a surefire money-spinner, as the live-action movies pulled in an estimated $US1 billion worldwide.

Business Insider has approached Netflix for comment.

