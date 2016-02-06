Netflix renews 'Orange Is the New Black' for 3 more seasons

The inmates of “Orange Is the New Black” are returning to Netflix for three additional seasons.

Creator and executive producer Jenji Kohan will stay on for seasons five, six, and seven of the Lionsgate-produced show.

“Three more years! Not quite a political term, but still plenty of time to do some interesting things,” Kohan said in a statement. “In some cultures, ‘May you lead an interesting life,’ is a curse, but I don’t live in those cultures. Here’s to keeping it interesting. Thanks Netflix! Both thanks and you’re welcome Lionsgate! And kudos and gratitude to the stellar cast and crew and writers and producers and editors and musicians and mixers and shleppers… with whom I have the pride and honour of crafting this show. Three more years! Three more years!”

Netflix’s vice president of original content, Cindy Holland, said: “Jenji and her team have produced a phenomenal and impactful series that is both funny and dramatic, outrageous and heartfelt. Audiences around the world have come to love the ladies and men of ‘Orange is the New Black,’ and we are eager to see where three more seasons will take them.”

“We’re proud to continue our long-standing relationships with Netflix and the incredibly talented Jenji Kohan,” Lionsgate TV group chairman Kevin Beggs added. “Jenji’s brilliant creative vision and a truly amazing cast have catapulted ‘Orange Is the New Black’ to the forefront of the platinum age of television, and we’re pleased that ‘Orange’ fans around the world will be rewarded with another three seasons.”

The fourth season premieres June 17 on Netflix. Watch the teaser trailer below:

