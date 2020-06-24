Netflix is bringing 'Lucifer' back for season 6 after previously cancelling it — but says this will be the final season

Netflix ‘Lucifer’

Netflix has renewed “Lucifer” for a sixth and final season after initially renewing it for a fifth and final season last year.

The streaming giant revived the series for a fourth season in 2018 after Fox cancelled it.

“Lucifer” has been revived once again.

Netflix has renewed the hit series for a sixth and final season. The streaming giant initially renewed it for a fifth and final season last year. It had revived “Lucifer” in 2018 for a fourth season after Fox cancelled it.

The first half of the 16-episode fifth season of “Lucifer” will debut on Netflix on August 21. A release date for the second half hasn’t been announced yet.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Netflix’s revival received glowing reviews and season four has a 100% critic score (based on eight reviews). The AV Club wrote that “the majority of season four is among the very best episodes the Lucifer has to offer.”

It was also regularly among data company Parrot Analytics’ most in-demand streaming originals after season four debuted, and returned to its weekly list this month after TV Line reported that star Tom Ellis had signed a new deal that could lead to a sixth season.

