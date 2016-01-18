Netflix renewed its hit show 'Jessica Jones' for a second season (and shared release dates for new shows)

Netflix renewed the Marvel’s “Jessica Jones'” for a second season, the company announced Sunday amid a flurry of other show updates.

Although Netflix didn’t provide any further details about when the second season will actually make it to streaming, it did announce that “Orange Is The New Black” should hit June 17, the second Instalment of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will launch April 15, and new shows “Flaked” and “The Ranch” will debut March 11 and April 1 respectively.

Here’s how the show spread the news:

Did you get the memo? Marvel’s #JessicaJones is back for Season 2, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/RPXkREmCgx

— Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) January 17, 2016

