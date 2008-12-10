Netflix CFO: Having A Remarkably Strong Quarter (NFLX)

Netflix (NFLX) shares are up more than 10% today after finance chief Barry McCarthy assuaged investors’ fears that the economic collapse was hurting its business.



“The economy has been very much our friend,” McCarthy said at the UBS media conference. “We’re having a remarkably strong quarter. Overall, we’re sitting at the Walmart end of the spectrum, having a remarkably strong quarter.”

