Here's how many people are watching one of Netflix's most expensive shows yet -- and it's not great

Netflix Kelly Bishop, Lauren Graham, and Alexis Bledel on Netflix’s ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.’

There was a lot of hype surrounding two of Netflix’s newest original offerings, the “Gilmore Girls” revival and the high-priced “The Crown,” but are people actually watching them?

According to SymphonyAM, whose app listens to sounds from users’ televisions and takes that data to extrapolate viewership, the shows had very mixed results.

SymphonyAM measured how many adults aged 18 to 49, the demographic most desired by advertisers, watched Netflix’s originals on the day they premiered and the three following days. It then ranked them according to those measurements.

The ranking is great news for “Gilmore Girls,” which shot to No. 3 on the list with nearly 5 million viewers and a 3.59 rating in the 18-to-49 audience. While “Fuller House” and the fourth season of “Orange Is the New Black” still rank higher than “Gilmore Girls,” first and second respectively, the revival beat Marvel’s “Luke Cage,” the second season of “Daredevil,” and the cult sci-fi hit “Stranger Things.”

Robert Viglasky/Netflix Claire Foy and Matt Smith as Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Philip, on ‘The Crown.’

For “The Crown,” the picture is less regal. It ranked No. 22 against higher-rated Netflix originals with just a .43 18-to-49 rating and 590,000 adult viewers under the age of 50. It’s joined at the bottom of the list by digital thriller series “Black Mirror” and comedy “Grace and Frankie.”

There are a few caveats to this data. First, Netflix has said that SymphonyAM’s numbers aren’t accurate.

Second, Netflix’s business model is based on subscriptons, not advertising, so the 18-to-49 ratings really just place their series in context with the broadcast networks. For example, a series like “Grace and Frankie” may have more viewers in the older demographics.

And third, Netflix’s originals are offered internationally and SymphonyAM only measures US viewership. So, Netflix’s expensive show, “The Crown,” which follows the life of young Queen Elizabeth, may have bigger audiences overseas.

Take a look at SymphonyAM’s Netflix show rankings below:

