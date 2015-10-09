Netflix is raising the price of its popular HD streaming plan

Netflix is set to raise the price of its most popular subscription plan from $US8.99 to $US9.99, according to Bloomberg.

This change will affect new customers in the US, Canada, and portions of Latin America.

Current Netflix customers will be given an unspecified grace period before this price change will affect them, according to Bloomberg.

This plan allows the customer 2 simultaneous HD (or regular) streams at a time. Prices for other plans will remain unaffected, Bloomberg reports.

Developing…

