Netflix Is Raising $US400 Million So It Can Start Making Even More Original Shows Like 'House Of Cards'

Reuters/Stephen Chernin Kevin Spacey, star of Netflix’s original show ‘House of Cards’

Netflix announced today it would raise $US400 million selling senior notes through 2024.

The funds acquired from this offering would help it expand overseas and make more investments in creating original content, according to Variety.

As it continues to compete with premium cable networks like HBO and Showtime, it’s important for Netflix to continue to heavily invest in original programming.

Netflix ended 2013 on a high note with 44 million subscribers and critical acclaim for original programming like “House of Cards” and “Orange Is The New Black.”

This year, Netflix earned its first Oscar nomination with “The Square,” a documentary about the revolution in Egypt.

