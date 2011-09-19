Bad News For Netflix -- The Qwikster Twitter Account Is Owned And Tweeting Some Nasty Stuff

Photo: Twitter

When Netflix decided to rename its DVD business “Qwikster,” it failed to obtain the Twitter handle.That account is currently owned by someone using Elmo smoking a joint as his avatar, notes Alexia Tsotis at TechCrunch. The account is also tweeting out some rather vulgar stuff, like: “Don’t bother telling me who my ex is now dating ! Cuzz now I feel bad for the bitch that has my sloppy seconds :)” and “I hate when bitch fucken rap but they don’t got the balls to swing first just waiting till he do something but he don’t want it”.



Seems likely the current owner of “Qwikster” is going to be hearing from Netflix’s representatives. A pay day should be coming for the lucky guy.

