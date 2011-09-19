Sorry Netflix, Since You Don't Own The Qwikster Trademark, High Elmo Man Can Keep On Tweeting

Photo: Twitter

When a large corporation launches a new brand, it usually registers for the trademark and buys the domain name.

While Netflix secured the Qwikster domain, there is no record of a trademark filing for “Qwikster.”This could be because Netflix thought the mark would be opposed; the words “quickster” and “quickmovies” are already trademarked, and there are 180 live marks that contain the word “qwik,” according to the US Patent and Trademark Office. If just one of those live marks pertains to a Netflix-like business, it could block Netflix from protecting its new brand name.



Unfortunately for Netflix, unless you own a trademark, you can’t force a current tweeter to give up his or her handle. Twitter also doesn’t let users buy handles from others.

Since Jason Castillo, the person who currently owns the Qwikster handle, is an active tweeter and hasn’t impersonated the movie delivery company, Netflix may not be able to stop the high Elmo icon from tweeting raunchy status messages.

