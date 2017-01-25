Netflix is rebooting 'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy' to give red states a makeover

Getty Images/Scott Gries The hosts of Bravo’s ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.’

Netflix is rebooting the groundbreaking makeover show “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the streaming company is looking to find five new hosts who will pass on some of their flair to their straight male participants.

“In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer,” the show’s producers said in statement. “The Emmy Award-winning ‘Queer Eye’ is back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again. With a new Fab 5 and the show’s toughest missions to date, ‘Queer Eye’ moves from the Big Apple to turn the Red States pink — one makeover at a time.”

“Queer Eye” originally aired on Bravo from 2003 to 2007. The hit reality show featured a group of five gay men based in New York City, each with an expertise they’d focus on when making over a straight male on each episode.

Celebrated by gay viewers and gay media groups like GLAAD, “Queer Eye” also won an Emmy and and spawned a spin-off, “Queer Eye for the Straight Girl.”

Netflix has been ramping up its reality programming as part of its bid to double its number of original programs for another consecutive year. Netflix’s first competition show, the Sylvester Stallone-produced “Ultimate Beastmaster,” will feature 108 contestants from around the world who tackle physically tough obstacle courses until only one person is left standing. It premiers on February 28.

