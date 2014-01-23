LIVE: Netflix Stock Continues To Climb To 17% After Strong Earnings Report

Netflix just reported its earnings for Q4 2013 and stock is now surging 17% in after hours trading.

Here are the results for Q4:

Revenue: $US1.18 billion

EPS: $US0.79

Subscriber adds: 2.33 million

Analyst Q4 predictions for Netflix were $US1.17 billion in revenue, $US0.66 earnings per share, and 2 million new subscribers for the last half of 2013 but Netflix ended up defying most expectations.

International growth had slowed during the last half of 2013 and was a big concern for analysts but Netflix forecasts a 60% increase in subscribers overseas this year.

Netflix announced a new original animated series for adults called BoJack Horseman as well exclusively premiere episodes of the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul overseas. The show will appear for U.S. customers after its first run on Netflix.

The final 8 episodes of Breaking Bad will arrive on Netflix February 24th while 2015 will see the arrival of Daredevil, the first show from the partnership between Netflix and Marvel TV.

The company ended the year with over 44 million members and here are Netflix’s predictions for 2014.

Developing…refresh this page for updates.

