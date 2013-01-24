NETFLIX SHARES SURGE AFTER IT CRUSHES EARNINGS ESTIMATES

Photo: AP

Netflix’s announced its 4Q numbers this afternoon.The results beat analyst’s expectations and the stock is up over 30% after-hours.



The two big numbers are below:

Revenue: $945 Million versus $934.5 Million

EPS: $0.13 versus -$0.13

Earnings Guidance: sees 1Q EPS $0.00-$0.23, estimated was -$0.07.

Netflix closed out 2012 strong.

The entertainment giant added nearly 10 million global streaming members last year increasing its total global streaming members to over 33 million. Over 27 million members are domestic.

Netflix’s 4Q domestic streaming added 2.05 million subscribers while international added 1.81 million subscribers. Domestic DVD subscribers fell to 0.38 million subscribers.

Despite large international investments, making Netflix available in over 40 countries, the company was still able to generate a profit.

For 1Q, Netflix sees its international streaming subscribers increasing to 7.3 million, from 6.6 million adding between 0.48 and 1.18 million subscribers.

Netflix also see 1Q domestic DVD subscribers dropping to 7.6 million from 8.05 million and a declining loss in it’s current international markets.

Netflix saw improvements in the way it processes payments and is exploring refinancing $200 million worth of debt.

Netflix’s estimates that for the first time ever domestic streaming will be larger than its DVD contribution profit: Our target remains to expand contribution margin on average about 100 basis points per quarter. We anticipate domestic streaming contribution profit will, for the first time ever, be larger than DVD contribution profit (and up about 90% year over year) in Q1.

A graphic of how Netflix sees its competition:

Photo: Netflix Investor Letter

Here’s the full Investor Letter:

