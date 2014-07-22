LIVE: NETFLIX REPORTS A PERFECTLY IN-LINE QUARTER AND THE STOCK DOES NOTHING

Netflix earnings are out!

It looks like everything is in line for this quarter…

  • Revenue: $US1.34 billion vs. $US1.34 billion expected
  • EPS: $US1.15 vs. $US1.15 expected
  • Domestic streaming subscribers: 36.24 million (which is slightly ahead of expectations)
  • International streaming subscribers: 13.8 million (which is ahead of expectations)
  • Q3 EPS: $US0.89 versus $US1.01 expected

The stock is pretty much flat on the news.

Netflix’s letter to shareholders is below. Some highlights from the letter as we read it:

  • Netflix says that raising prices has had “minimal impact” on its membership growth rate. It expects over time the new prices are going to increase earnings.
  • Orange Is The New Black was the most watched series in all territories where Netflix is offered.

Netflix Q2 Earnings

