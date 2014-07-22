LIVE: NETFLIX REPORTS A PERFECTLY IN-LINE QUARTER AND THE STOCK DOES NOTHING

Netflix earnings are out!

It looks like everything is in line for this quarter…

Revenue: $US1.34 billion vs. $US1.34 billion expected

$US1.34 billion vs. $US1.34 billion expected EPS: $US1.15 vs. $US1.15 expected

$US1.15 vs. $US1.15 expected Domestic streaming subscribers: 36.24 million (which is slightly ahead of expectations)

36.24 million (which is slightly ahead of expectations) International streaming subscribers: 13.8 million (which is ahead of expectations)

13.8 million (which is ahead of expectations) Q3 EPS: $US0.89 versus $US1.01 expected

The stock is pretty much flat on the news.

Netflix’s letter to shareholders is below. Some highlights from the letter as we read it:

Netflix says that raising prices has had “minimal impact” on its membership growth rate. It expects over time the new prices are going to increase earnings.

Orange Is The New Black was the most watched series in all territories where Netflix is offered.

Netflix Q2 Earnings

