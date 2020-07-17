Netflix crushed its subscriber growth targets for Q2 but the stock is crashing over 10% after weak Q3 guidance

Netflix Chris Hemsworth stars in the Netflix film ‘Extraction.’

Netflix smashed Wall Street expectations for subscriber growth during its second quarter, but forecasted slim gains in the third quarter, as it expects the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders to fade.

The streaming-video giant demolished subscriber growth targets in April, as people were sheltering in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. Parts of the world were still in partial lockdown through June.

Wall Street estimates that Netflix added 8.27 million paid streaming subscribers during the second quarter, compared with the company’s forecast of 7.5 million.

Data from SimilarWeb also showed a sharp decline in the rate that international users were cancelling Netflix during the quarter, which could fuel the company’s subscriber growth.

Netflix on Thursday smashed Wall Street expectations for subscriber growth during its second quarter, but forecasted slim gains in the upcoming period, as its anticipates the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders to fade.

The streaming-video company added 10.1 million paid streaming subscribers in the second quarter, compared with the 8.3 million Wall Street was expecting.

Next quarter, Netflix forecasts it will add just 2.5 million paying members, well below the 6.8 million it brought in a year earlier.

Subscribers had signed up for Netflix at a dizzying pace in Q1 as people spent more time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from analytics firm SimilarWeb suggests a sharp decline in the rate that international users were cancelling Netflix during the quarter could help fuel that subscriber growth, as Business Insider previously reported.

The pandemic has slowed down production globally, but you wouldn’t yet know it from Netflix’s release slate. The streamer released in the second-quarter originals like the film “Extraction,” which it says is its most popular movie ever, and series like “Too Hot to Handle,” “#BlackAF,” “Space Force,” and new seasons of “Money Heist” and “The Politician.”

Yet, with all the enthusiasm around the media stock amid the pandemic, some analysts are wondering how long Netflix’s lockdown lift will last.

UBS analysts downgraded Netflix from Buy to Neutral this week on the premise that it will be tough for Netflix to match its current subscriber growth rates in the years ahead.

Shares of Netflix have reached record highs in recent weeks. The stock closed at a high of $US548.73 on July 10. Shares opened about 4% below that peak on the day of the second-quarter report.

Here are the key numbers to watch in Netflix’s Q2 earnings:

Q2 revenue: Wall Street estimates $US6.09 billion and Netflix forecasts $US6.05 billion.

Wall Street estimates $US6.09 billion and Netflix forecasts $US6.05 billion. Q2 earnings per share (GAAP): Wall Street estimates $US1.82 and Netflix forecasts $US1.81.

Wall Street estimates $US1.82 and Netflix forecasts $US1.81. Q2 global paid subscriber growth (paid net additions): Wall Street estimates 8.27 million and Netflix forecasts 7.5 million. Wall Street estimates 983,530 in the US and Canada region Wall Street estimates 3.30 million in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region Wall Street estimates 1.61 million in the Latin America region Wall Street estimates 2.44 million in the Asia-Pacific region

Wall Street estimates 8.27 million and Netflix forecasts 7.5 million. Q3 global paid subscriber growth estimate (paid net additions estimate): Wall Street estimates 5.25 million.

