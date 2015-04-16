Netflix shares are exploding after 1Q earnings

Netflix announced its first quarter numbers for 2015 on Wednesday.
Here are the most important numbers compared to analyst estimates:
Earnings per share: $US0.77 (adjusted) vs. $US0.69 expected.
Revenue: $US1.4 billion vs. $US1.57 billion expected.
Subscribers: 64.77 million vs. 61.44 million forecast
Netflix shares were up by more than 8% in after hours.
Story developing…
