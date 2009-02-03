Netflix Puts Out Feelers: Premium Streaming Content For $10 A Month? (NFLX)

In an earnings call last week, Netflix (NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings said he would “substantially increase” spending on streaming content this year. So this report has us curious: Netflix is currently asking some of its subscribers if they’d be willing to pay $9.99 a month for HBO shows.



Hacking Netflix got a screen-cap of the poll.

Could Netflix be prepping a deal with HBO? The $9.99/month price tag sounds about right — cable companies typically charge around $12-$13 a month for HBO service. Or could this be preparation for a deal between Netflix and the upcoming Viacom-MGM-Lions Gate ‘Epix’ Network, with Netflix asking its customers about “HBO” because Epix has no brand awareness yet?

