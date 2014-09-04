Netflix Is Paying A Huge Amount For Fox's 'Gotham' Even Though It Hasn't Aired Yet

Jessica Miglio/FOX Ben McKenzie and Donal Logue as Detective James Gordon and Harvey Bullock on ‘Gotham.’

Netflix is making a big bet on one of this fall’s new TV shows before it even airs.

The site has already made a deal to stream Fox’s Batman prequel series, “Gotham,” before the show has even premiered.

Deadline reports Netflix paid Warner Bros. $US1.75 million per episode. The series will follow Batman’s origin story with a young Bruce Wayne and younger versions of some of Batman’s biggest foes including Poison Ivy, The Penguin, and Catwoman. Ben McKenzie (“Southland”) will play detective James Gordon who goes on to become the Commissioner.

Under the deal, Netflix will have the exclusive streaming rights to the new series. What’s more is that the streaming service will not only offer “Gotham” in the U.S. but in all of its territories including new ones set to launch.

This could be a risky move for Netflix if the Batman show without Batman gets cancelled. However, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos called “Gotham” “the most anticipated new series of the fall season” in a statement.

Netflix also recently picked up the rights to NBC’s “The Blacklist” at a reported $2 million-per-episode deal.

Each season of the show will be available after its broadcast run on air. It’s believed “Gotham” won’t be on Netflix until next September.

“Gotham” premieres September 22 on Fox.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.