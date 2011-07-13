Netflix Totally Redoes Its Pricing, Jacks Up The Price If You Want DVDs And Streaming

Netflix just announced a major change to its pricing policy in the U.S.



You will no longer be able to get DVDs and streaming for $9.99. Instead, you’ll have to pay $7.99 for streaming plus another $7.99 to get one DVD out at a time.

If you want two DVDs at a time, it costs $11.99 per month.

Netflix executive Andy Rendich said in the release, “By better reflecting the underlying costs and offering our lowest prices ever for unlimited DVD, we hope to provide a great value to our current and future DVD-by-mail members.”

In other words, it’s expensive and unsustainable for us to mail as many DVDs as we do at the price that we do. So, we’re raising the rates.

The price change is immediate for new customers. Older customers have until September 1 to adjust accordingly.

UPDATE: Netflix Explains The Move: We Can’t Afford Not To Raise Our Rates

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.