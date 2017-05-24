Here's how rich you would be if you invested $1,000 in Netflix when it first went public 15 years ago

Netflix marks its 15th anniversary as a publicly traded company on May 23, and, despite some twists and turns, it’s turned out to be an enormously successful venture.

An investment of $US1,000 at the stock’s closing price on May 23, 2002, the day of the company’s initial public offering, was worth about $US131,900 as of 10:20 AM ET on May 23, 2017.

Of course, buying and holding Netflix for the last 15 years would have been a harrowing experience at times. The stock lost nearly 80% of its value between July and November 2011 in the wake of an unpopular subscription fee hike and an ill-fated plan to split up the company’s DVD and streaming services.

Hindsight shows us that this was, in the end, only a temporary setback. The stock has exploded in recent years, powered by robust subscriber growth and a huge investment in original content.

Here’s how the value of $US1,000 invested on Netflix’s IPO day would have changed in the last 15 years:

NOW WATCH: A psychologist debunks the claim that fidget spinners help kids focus



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.