The Netflix Price Increase Begins Today

Starting today, new Netflix customers will have to pay $US1 more per month for the streaming video service. It now costs $US8.99 per month.

Peter Kafka of Re/code first noticed the change, but Netflix’s website still says the service costs $US7.99 per month as of this writing.

Current Netflix subscribers will be grandfathered into the original $US7.99 per month price for a “generous time period,” Netflix said when it originally announced the price hike in April.

Netflix said it’s raising prices so it can continue to grow its streaming content library. The company is investing a lot of cash in original shows too, like “House of Cards” and “Orange Is The New Black.”

