Netflix just raised its prices

Netflix New members will have to pay $US1 more per month to watch ‘House of Cards.’

Netflix just raised the price of a new membership by $US1, Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw reports.

Netflix’s most popular plan, which allows for two people to stream simultaneously on one account, will cost $US9.99 per month, up from $US8.99 per month.

According to Shaw, existing Netflix members won’t see a price increase for a certain period of time. We’ve reached out to Netflix for details and will update the story when we hear back.

Netflix last raised prices in the US for new members in May 2014.

The different plans Netflix currently offers in the US:

