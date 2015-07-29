Netflix 'plugging away' on securing another season of 'Arrested Development,' says president

Netflix is still in the business of bringing fans more of the cult comedy “Arrested Development.” It just needs more time.

“We are plugging along [on more ‘Arrested Development’]. It is our intent to have a new season and negotiations are under way,” Netflix President Ted Sarandos told reporters during the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday.

Sarandos called the negotiations “a complicated process” in which they have to close deals with 20th Century Fox Television, which owns the series, and all the talent, who are busy with other projects.

Previously, “Arrested Development” executive producer said the series would return in Spring 2015. That has apparently changed. In a recent interview with CNN, he said that a writers room has already been set up for Season 5.

It had previously aired on Fox from 2003 to 2005 for three seasons. The fourth season of the comedy debuted on Netflix in 2013.

The series’ ensemble cast includes Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Portia de Rossi, Jeffrey Tambor, Tony Hale, Will Arnett, David Cross, and Alia Shawkat.

