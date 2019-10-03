Netflix is raising the price of its premium plan in Australia for the first time since 2017 – but the basic and standard plans will remain the same

The cast of Stranger Things on Netflix. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix is increasing the price of its premium plan in Australia from $17.99 to $19.99 from Thursday.

The price of its basic and standard plans, however, will remain the same – for now.

The new price comes into effect for new premium plan members today, with existing members set to get the price increase over the coming weeks.

“We change our prices from time to time and continue to invest heavily to grow in the depth and breadth of our content such as new shows like The Politician, Unbelievable, well-loved series like Stranger Things, The Good Place, and The Crown – as well as improvements to our product,” a Netflix spokesperson told Business Insider Australia in an email.

“Our basic and standard memberships will remain at the same price, ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy our content.”

The price change announced today is only taking place in Australia, Netflix said.

The streaming giant says it last increased its prices in Australia back in June 2017. At the time, subscribers paid either $1, $2 and $3 extra depending on their plan, Gizmodo reported at the time. The basic plan went up by $1, the standard plan went up by $2 and the premium plan went up by $3.

While Netflix already competes with the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Stan, is set to face even more competition from other online streaming services coming to Australia next month.

Apple TV Plus is launching on November 1 and it set to cost A$7.99. More than 20 original shows will launch exclusively on the ad-free streaming service, including series featuring big names like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell.

Disney+ is another major online service set to launch on November 19. It will cost A$8.99 when it launches and will offer a suite of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and 20th Century Fox.

