Why ‘The Power of the Dog’ is Netflix’s best chance yet to win the best-picture Oscar

Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The Power of The Dog.’ KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Netflix led this year’s Oscar nominations, buoyed by “The Power of the Dog’s” 12 nods.

The movie is Netflix’s best chance yet to win the best-picture Oscar.

Its other contender, “Don’t Look Up,” is perhaps the most popular best-picture nominee this year.

Netflix dominated this year’s Oscar nominations — again.

The streaming giant nabbed 27 nominations on Tuesday morning, the most of any studio. Disney followed close behind with 23 thanks to 20th Century’s “West Side Story” (seven nominations) and Searchlight’s “Nightmare Alley” (four nominations) — two best-picture contenders it inherited from its purchase of the Fox film studio in 2019.

Netflix is also competing in best picture with two entries: Jane Campion’s slow-burn Western, “The Power of the Dog,” and Adam McKay’s climate-change satire, “Don’t Look Up.”

And this year looks like the company’s best chance yet to win the Oscars’ top prize.

“The Power of the Dog” received 12 nominations, the most of any movie. We’ve seen this happen before, to be fair. Netflix led the Oscar nominations last year, too, with 35 — and the year before that with 24.

Netflix’s “Mank” was the most-nominated movie last year with 10. In 2020, “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime epic, was also nominated 10 times, second only to Warner Bros.’ “Joker.”

Best picture has eluded Netflix ever since it broke into the race in 2019 (reflecting the films of 2018) with “Roma.” That movie was a frontrunner until it ultimately lost to “Green Book.”

But this year feels different.

“The Power of the Dog” is the only best-picture nominee to also pick up key nominations in every category that’s typically a bellwether for best picture, including director, four acting nods, adapted screenplay, and film editing.

‘Dune.’ Warner Bros.

The second-most-nominated film, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Dune,” picked up 10 nominations but surprisingly lost out on a directing nod for director Denis Villeneuve.

Heading into Tuesday, Oscar pundits had already seen “The Power of the Dog” as a frontrunner. The Hollywood Reporter’s awards expert Scott Feinberg listed “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” as the top two contenders for best picture in his Oscar nomination predictions last week.

Netflix’s other best-picture contender, “Don’t Look Up,” failed to pick up nominations in director and any acting categories. But it’s arguably the most popular best-picture nominee. The movie is Netflix’s second biggest movie of all time with 359.8 million hours viewed globally, close behind its top movie ever, “Red Notice,” with 364 million hours.

The Oscars have faced dwindling ratings in recent years. 9.8 million viewers watched the telecast last year, its lowest audience ever. If the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars voting body, is looking to reward a popular movie in an effort to stay “relevant” in the years to come, that may give “Don’t Look Up” a boost.

“I have a few reasons to believe I am correct that ‘Don’t Look Up’ is destined for victory,” Alison Willmore wrote for Vulture on Monday. “The first, and maybe most important, is it seems to have actually been seen by a sizable group of people — maybe even by most of the Academy — which isn’t something one can say for certain about every recent best-picture winner.”

Meryl Streep in ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Netflix

Then again, the Academy doesn’t seem too interested in that narrative if the nominations are any indication.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the highest-grossing movie of 2021, landed only one nomination in visual effects after Sony and Marvel pushed it for best picture. “No Time to Die,” the James Bond movie that grossed over $700 million globally and that Variety listed as a potential spoiler in the race, missed out as well.

Instead, the Academy nominated box-office flops like “West Side Story,” “Nightmare Alley,” and “King Richard.” Of the seven movies that have box-office data available, they grossed a combined $570 million worldwide — less than “No Time to Die’s” total and less than half of “No Way Home’s” total.

The other three — “The Power of the Dog,” “Don’t Look Up,” and Apple’s “CODA” — are streaming originals, and the companies don’t report box-office data (Warner Bros.’ “Dune” and “King Richard” were simultaneously streaming on HBO Max while in theaters).

All this is to say that “The Power of the Dog” seems to have an edge.

The Academy has more and more embraced streaming movies since “Roma” was nominated for best picture. It’s both a reflection of how the movie industry has changed in such a short time, escalated by the coronavirus pandemic, and a testament to Netflix’s hustle in attracting high-profile filmmakers in recent years, from Scorsese to Campion.