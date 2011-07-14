Netflix Poll Results: 41% Say They're cancelling

Photo: Business Insider

Netflix’s stock broke through $300 today as investors react positively to the news that Netflix will be raising its subscription rates for users who rent DVDs and stream movies.Well here’s some bad news for those investors: users are pissed about the rate increase and are talking about quitting.



In our poll of readers 41% said they would just cancel their subscription entirely. 35% of readers say they’ll opt for just streaming.

Obviously this isn’t a very formal poll, but it’s still interesting to see such a negative reaction.

(Our results are backed up by Geekwire, which did the same and had 33% of its readers say they were going to cancel Netflix.)

