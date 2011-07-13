POLL: Will You Pay Netflix For Both Streaming AND DVDs?

Photo: JD Lasica/Socialmedia.biz

Netflix just announced a big change to its streaming and DVD plans.To cover the costs of mailing all those DVDs it has decided to effectively raise its rates by charging users for separately for streaming and disc plans.



As subscribers ourselves, we’re a little peeved to be paying more, but we’re sympathetic to Netflix. It has to pay to mail all those DVDs, and pay to get all that streaming content.

The big question: How will this affect Netflix’s business? Will it turn off subscribers? We want to know, and we would love to get your take.

Please fill in this poll and let us know what you think in the comments.

