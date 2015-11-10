This new iPhone app turns watching Netflix into a battle of wits

There is a moment of undeniable victory when you guess the next plot twist of a TV show. And it’s made even sweeter when you were the only one of your friends to put two and two together.

Now a new app called Plot Guru is trying to bottle that feeling and serve it to you for all your favourite Netflix titles. It wants to turn watching a show with your friends into an ongoing trivia battle.

We reported on this app’s development back in August, but now it’s finally live in the App Store.

Here’s how it works.

You get your friends together to watch a show. Plot Guru has launched with 20 of the most popular shows on Netflix, spanning “Archer,” “Dexter,” “Doctor Who,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and even “New Girl.” The developers made a clear effort to have all different types of shows.

You then start the app at the same time as Netflix, and the app sends everyone questions, indicated by a buzz, every few minutes while the episode is playing. At the end of every episode, every player is ranked and you can see who is the master of knowing Hollywood formulas. The only big things I felt were left out was an inability to fast forward or rewind in case you somehow got out of sync (you can pause), and a wish that there was more content — maybe movies.

There is also a single-player mode if you and your friends aren’t watching the same time. And the scores will be shareable via social media.

The origin story of the app traces its roots back to Switzerland, where creator Justin Key was working as a financial services consultant. He and his wife would have Swiss friends over every week to watch American TV. They would constantly debate what would happen next, so they decided to make a game out of it.

Being the financial consultant he was, key created an Excel spreadsheet to keep track of everyone’s predictions, and eventually added a scoring algorithm to rank each player.

Now, like fantasy baseball before it, this delightfully nerdy pastime is getting the truly digital treatment.

Check out Plot Guru for yourself at the App Store.

