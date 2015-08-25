This upcoming app will let you compete with your friends to guess the plot twists on TV shows

There is a moment of undeniable victory when you guess the next plot twist of a TV show. And it’s made even sweeter when you were the only one of your friends to put two and two together.

Now an upcoming app called Plot Guru is trying to bottle that feeling and serve it to you for all your favourite Netflix titles.

The app will make watching a show with your friends an ongoing contest of “who can guess the twist.”

Here’s how it works.

You get your friends together to watch a show — Plot Guru is launching with 20 of the most popular shows on Netflix. The app then syncs with the episode you watch on Netflix and sends everyone questions while the episode is playing. At the end of every episode, every player is ranked and you can see who is the master of knowing Hollywood formulas.

Of course there is also a single-player mode if you and your friends aren’t watching the same time. And the scores will be shareable via social media.

The origin story of the app traces its roots back to Switzerland, where creator Justin Key was working as a financial services consultant. He and his wife would have Swiss friends over every week to watch American TV. They would constantly debate what would happen next, so they decided to make a game out of it.

Being the financial consultant he was, key created an Excel spreadsheet to keep track of everyone’s predictions, and eventually added a scoring algorithm to rank each player.

Now, like fantasy baseball before it, this delightfully nerdy pastime is getting the truly digital treatment.

At present, the Plot Guru app is functional but still has yet to be released, with the team running playtests to get it ready for launch. If you join the early-signup list at Plot Guru’s website, you will get every in-app purchase for free — forever — when the app is released.

