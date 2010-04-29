Netflix Plans International Expansion, Now Hiring Someone To Lead It

Netflix has already gobbled up 14 million subscribers in the U.S., including more than 7 million people who stream its movies online.



Now it’s looking for growth abroad, and plans to launch a streaming movie service in a foreign country this year.

Netflix is currently hiring for a “Director Product Management, International,” a position based at Netflix’s Los Gatos, Calif. headquarters. This person will help figure out what Netflix needs to do “to achieve international scale most quickly.”

Where will Netflix open up its service next? The job description doesn’t say, and does not include any foreign language requirements. But the U.K., Germany, France, and Canada all sound like possibilities.

“In regards to international, we don’t have anything new to report – our plan remains to launch in a single foreign country with a streaming-only service later this year,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in a prepared statement attached to the company’s Q1 earnings release. (PDF)

Here’s the job description, which a reader passed along:

Director Product Management, International

Los Gatos, CA



The Position:

Netflix seeks a Director of Product Management to help drive its international expansion efforts.



What you will do:

• You will develop a deep understanding of the international considerations for Netflix, and will drive the Netflix team to clearly understand what work must be done, and in what order, to achieve international scale most quickly

• You will provide product leadership to the broad cross-functional team delivering the Netflix experience internationally

• You will work with your engineering, operations, marketing, customer support, and business development peers to develop, communicate and execute a high quality international Netflix service.

In order to be successful you will be a creative, innovative, proactive and results-oriented web professional. Understanding consumers and being able to influence their behaviour is key to this role, so you will have deep consumer experience in an online environment. It’s great if you point to success internationalizing an internet service.

You are known for your ability to identify the things that matter, measure those things, and devise ways to move those measurements. You know how to use qualitative and quantitative research methods to uncover customer insights. Being highly data-driven is important, and experience with A|B testing is a big plus.

You should be comfortable with technology and business partners, have highly effective cross-functional leadership skills, and be known as someone who is a builder. That means you have a demonstrated ability to build consumer web applications that delight customers.

Requirements of a good fit:

• You have a broad set of product management skills – you can demonstrate a blend of management, technical, creative, business, and marketing skills

• You are results-oriented. You have a big capacity to both think strategically and execute flawlessly. You are a seasoned leader who knows how to organise and lead highly technical, highly effective cross-functional teams. Your teams constantly deliver and delight; partners hold your teams up as the model for who they want to work with.

• You are highly data driven. You are comfortable in an environment where data matter most, where objective measure of success carry more weight than any other.

• You appreciate the soft issues and can demonstrate high business maturity. ” You are a good fit with the Netflix values and culture and have read “7 Reasons to Work at Netflix.”

• You want to make a difference at a company that matters; a huge shift in how consumers access content is underway and you want to be part of defining that shift.

A few other things to know:

• You’ll need a college degree

• You won’t have any direct reports. You will, however, have bright technology, design, research, customer service, marketing and operations partners, and plenty of resources to execute your vision. Our approach is to stay “lean and mean”; building management layers adds complexity that often stands in the way of results. This approach gives you time to think “big picture” then get a team focused on a few key ideas that will drive innovation.

• In order to attract deep talent, Netflix pays at the 90th percentile. Solving hard problems requires highly talented people, and we compensate appropriately

