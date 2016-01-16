Why it's so important for Netflix to expand worldwide

Next Tuesday, Netflix will report earnings for the last quarter of 2015, and global expansion will be at the top of mind for investors and analysts. Last week, the company announced expansion into 130 new countries, and the stock popped about 6% on the news (it’s since given back those gains and more in the overall stock market drop).

Why is expansion so important? Because there’s a lot more room for upside outside the US. According to a survey from last fall, more than half (51%) of Americans said they’d streamed Netflix in the previous month, while usage in Europe and elsewhere was much lower.

