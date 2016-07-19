Netflix just passed the three biggest TV networks in one major category

Netflix started as a DVD-rental-by-mail service. It drove physical rental chains like Blockbuster out of business. Then it began to focus more heavily on streaming online video, and in 2012 began commissioning original shows.

These original shows are the key to Netflix’s future, CEO Reed Hastings has repeatedly said, and Netflix is pouring major resources into them.

That drive seems to be paying off. As this chart from Statista shows, in 2016, Netflix passed the three major networks in primetime Emmy nominations, and trailed only slightly behind FX. Only HBO, which has long been known for top-rated TV series, scored ahead of Netflix.

