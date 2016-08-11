Netflix has a trailer for a new crime show people are calling the next 'True Detective'

The first trailer for Netflix’s “Paranoid” is earning the show comparisons to HBO’s “True Detective.”

The streaming service just recently announced that it had boarded the production as a coproducer with UK’s ITV — and already we have a trailer.

“Paranoid” follows the investigation of the murder of a female doctor in broad daylight and right in front of her son. As to be expected, the obvious things are probably wrong and the investigation takes some wild turns. At the same time, the drama of the investigators’ obsession with the case and their personal lives seeps in to the show.

The eight-part series debuts on ITV in the UK in the fall, and worldwide on Netflix.

Written by Bill Gallagher (“The Paradise”), the series stars Kevin Doyle (“Downtown Abbey”), Indira Varma (“Game Of Thrones”), and Robert Glenister (“The Musketeers”), among others.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

