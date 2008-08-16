Netflix Outage Over, But Still Mysterious

Neflix (NFLX) says DVD shipments are going out just fine now after a mysterious technical problem cripped the service for the better part of three days. The company tells Reuters that customers affected by delayed DVDs will get a 15% credit on their next monthly bill, and new customers will have their free trial extended by a week. That’s going to cost the company about $6 million, Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter estimates.



What Netflix isn’t telling Reuters or the AP or the LA Times or anyone else is why the outage, which affected all 55 of its shipping centres, happened in the first place. As of yesterday, spokesman Steve Swasey said he didn’t know what the cause of the problem was or when it might be fixed. Still doesn’t, apparently, or else Netflix is keeping it a secret.

See Also:

Netflix DVD Shipments Stalled Due To Mysterious Technical Problem

LG’s Netflix Box Coming In September For ‘Well Under $500,’ Will Play Blu-Ray

Netflix: Testing Blu-ray Price Hikes Soon

Netflix Q2 In Line, EPS Strong, Stock Soars

Netflix’s Streaming Movie Budget: $70 Million This Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.