This chart shows which genres Netflix is pouring its resources into

Netflix is producing tons of original shows and movies — to the tune of 600 hours in 2016 alone.

And Netflix has seen hits in genres ranging from documentary to drama to kids shows. But where exactly is Netflix focusing its originals dollars?

In a note to investors on Sunday, analysts Bryan Kraft and Clay Griffin from Deutsche Bank estimated the distribution of original movies and shows Netflix has put out so far.

Here is the chart:

Drama has the highest number of hours, and the genre significantly dwarfs Netflix’s comedy output. And it’s good to note that some hours of a Netflix show cost more to produce than others. Netflix spent a reported $120 million for “The Get Down,” its Baz Luhrmann show about the origins of hip-hop, and a whopping $90 million for a new Will Smith movie.

But still, the amount of hours shows, to a certain degree, what Netflix thinks is important. The real shocker in this chart is the sheer volume of children’s content Netflix is putting out. Netflix will launch 35 kids and family originals in 2016, according to the company.

Children’s programming has become a major focus not only for Netflix, but for other “over-the-top” players like Amazon, Hulu, and HBO. Amazon doesn’t have quite the volume, but it has produced as many original kids shows as it has comedies (and twice the number of dramas). HBO also made headlines late last year when it struck a deal for the iconic show “Sesame Street.”

Why have these companies been making such big investments?

One reason is that their ad-free nature can prove an advantage. The difference between children’s programming with ads and without can be immediately apparent, when requests for the latest sugary cereal suddenly slow down.

This fact means that Netflix, Amazon, and their no-commercial rivals could derive an even greater benefit for their lack of advertising in children’s programming than in other types. Hulu even streams all its children’s programming ad-free, even on tiers that normally include ads.

Adults might be annoyed by ads, but children are moulded by them.

Here’s another chart that shows how Netflix’s production of originals overall has gone up dramatically since 2013:

