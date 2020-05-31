The 36 best Netflix original TV shows of 2020 so far, ranked

Netflix Mae Martin stars in ‘Feel Good,’ the best Netflix show of 2020 according to critics.

Insider ranked Netflix originals based on critics ratings from Rotten Tomatoes, and included both series and season debuts for the list.

“Sex Education” and “Middleditch and Schwartz” are towards the top of list.

“Feel Good” and “Giri/Haji” are the only two shows with a 100% “certified fresh” rating so far this year.

Netflix has more than 83 new TV shows coming out this year. But which ones are most worth your time? Using critics ratings from Rotten Tomatoes, Insider ranked TV shows that debuted or dropped new seasons in 2020 on Netflix.

Our list includes with all new seasons that have a 60% or higher score from a total of 10 or more reviews. When the critic ratings were the same, we used the number of reviews to break the ties.

Keep reading to see the the top Netflix shows of 2019.

36. “The Letter for the King” (season one)

Petr Dobias/Netflix Amir Wilson, Islam Bouakkaz, Nathanael Saleh, Jack Barton, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, and Jonah Lees star in ‘The Letter for the King.’

Netflix description: “When a ruthless prince threatens to cast the world into darkness, a young knight in training named Tiuri (Amir Wilson) embarks on an epic quest to deliver a secret letter to the king.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 60%

“The Letter for the King” is one of several new fantasy series created by Netflix in the last year, viewed by some critics as an attempt to capitalised on the success of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

“‘The Letter for the King’ is clearly aiming for the TV-PG audience who want their own ‘Game of Thrones’ or even ‘Lord of the Rings,'” Nick Allen wrote in a review for Roger-Ebert. “And it’s hobbled by that rating more than it should be.”

35. “White Lines” (season one)

Des Willie/Netflix Tom Rhys-Harries and Zoe Mulheims costar in ‘White Lines.’

Netflix description: “The body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza. When his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened, her investigation leads her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 61%

“White Lines” is a new drama from the creator of another Netflix hit series: “Money Heist” (aka “La Casa de Papel”).

“For all the reasons ‘White Lines’ is a narrative bomb – hedonism! murder! comedy! harpoons! – it also will be the most fun, unwieldy series you’ll watch this summer,” Esquire critic Justin Kirkland wrote in a review.

34. “Spinning Out” (season one)

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Kaya Scodelario starred in ‘Spinning Out.’

Netflix description: “After a devastating fall threatens her competitive skating career, Kat Baker seizes an opportunity to pursue her Olympic dreams, but at the risk of losing everything. ‘Spinning Out’ follows Kat as she battles her personal demons and faces drama both on and off the ice.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 63%

“Spinning Out” was one of several new Netflix originals which debuted on New Year’s Day, and it was the best-rated of them all.

“The key here is to manage your expectations and accept that not everything has to be prestige television to be enjoyable,” critic Kaitlin Thomas wrote for TV Guide. “Because there is definitely an audience who will find happiness in ‘Spinning Out’s’ over-the-top theatrics.”

33. “Locke and Key” (season one)

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Kinsey and Gabe together in ‘Locke and Key’ season one.

Netflix description: “After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating:66%

“Locke and Key” is an family-friendly adaptation of a best-selling graphic novel series, and it’s already been renewed for a second season.

“The world building in ‘Locke and Key’ is impeccable, mixing the mundanities of school and family life seamlessly with colourful fantasy set pieces,” Den of Geek critic Rosie Fletcher wrote.

32. “Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker” (limited series)

Netflix ‘Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker’ stars Octavia Spencer.

Netflix description: “Inspired by the book, ‘On Her Own Ground’ written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, the Netflix original series ‘Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker’ brings the uplifting story of this cultural icon to the screen for the first time.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 67%

“Self Made” is a new Netflix original limited series based on a true story about C.J. Walker, the first woman in America to become a self-made millionaire.

“While the series is limited, the talent behind the cast and crew is anything but,” Rihaana Stark wrote for Geeks of Colour.

31. “The Eddy” (season one)

Netflix André Holland and Joanna Kulig costar in ‘The Eddy.’

Netflix description: “Once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Elliot Udo is now the co-owner of struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja. As Elliot learns that his business partner Farid may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to come to light [and Elliot’s] personal and professional worlds quickly start to unravel as he confronts his past, fighting to save the club and protect those closest to him. “

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 67%

“The Eddy” is a new series created by “La La Land” writer and director Damien Chazelle. Both stories involve a jazz club, though “The Eddy” takes that focus to a new level.

“The good outweighs the bad enough to recommend it, even if I wish the true peaks of this series were a part of a better show from beginning to end,” critic Brian Tallerico wrote for Roger-Ebert.

30. “Outer Banks” (season one)

Netflix ‘Outer Banks’ premiered in March on Netflix.

Netflix description: “A tight-knit group of teens from the wrong side of the tracks called the ‘Pogues’ embark on a mission to find their ringleader’s missing father. In the process, they stumble across a treasure map that unearths a long-buried secret.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 70%

“Outer Banks” is a new drama series many reviewers say is like the mashup of other beloved series and franchises.

“If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Nicholas Sparks wrote ‘National Treasure’ for a YA audience, the answer might be ‘Outer Banks,'” Den of Geek reviewer Nicole Hill wrote.

29. “Dracula” (season one)

Netflix Claes Bang stars in ‘Dracula.’

Netflix description: “From the creators of ‘Sherlock’ comes a brand new take on the most famous vampire of them all: the magnificent, brooding, deliciously deadly Count Dracula…”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 72%

“Dracula” was a coproduction between Netflix and BBC One, premiering on the streaming service early this year. The series was a gory and fresh retelling of the classic vampire story.

“‘Dracula’ has a few issues balancing tone, but its epic take on Dracula vs. Van Helsing is strong enough to carry it,” Matt Fowler wrote for IGN.

28. “Love Is Blind” (season one)

Screenshot via Netflix Nick and Vanessa Lachey host ‘Love is Blind.’

Netflix description: “With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 73%

“Love is Blind” was one of Netflix’s biggest reality show hits of 2020 thanks to its truly wild premise and promise of drama.

“For fans of the genre, it’s a delicious romp with just enough twists to keep you guessing, just enough familiarity to keep you entertained,” critic Rachelle Hampton wrote for Slate.

27. “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” (limited series)

AP Former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez looks toward the media area during his trial in Fall River, Mass., Monday, April 6, 2015.

Netflix description: “A three-part documentary series featuring exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew Hernandez and Lloyd, ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’ meticulously examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction, and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 75%

“Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” is one of several documentary series released by Netflix in the first half of 2020.

“‘Killer Inside’ is the most comprehensive account of Aaron Hernandez yet, and a fascinating portrait of an impossible person,” John Serba wrote for Decider.

26. “After Life” (season two)

Netflix Ricky Gervais stars in ‘After Life.’

Netflix description: “Tony had a perfect life. But after his wife Lisa dies, Tony changes. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 75%

The second season of Ricky Gervais’ got the added distinction of being “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning it was reviewed by at least five top critics and had a score of 75% or higher, in addition to other qualifications.

“It will get you laughing, crying, thinking and talking about mortality and your feelings toward it in ways that will probably surprise you,” Baltimore Sun critic David Zurawik wrote.

25. “The Circle” (season one)

Netflix ‘The Circle’ is a new Netflix reality competition series.

Netflix description: “Truth, lies, and influencer ties-players will be whoever and do whatever it takes to win in ‘The Circle,’ a new reality-competition series.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 81%

“The Circle” is another Netflix reality series that made waves in 2020. A follow-up edition of the competition, set in Brazil,has already been released.

“Like in any other reality TV show designed to expose human foibles, it has its cringe moments and villains,” Estelle Tang wrote in a review for Vogue. “But the gentler, more benevolent elements of human nature rise to the top like cream.”

24. “The Stranger” (season one)

Netflix ‘The Stranger’ stars Richard Armitage and Hannah John-Kamen.

Netflix description: “Adam Price is a happily married father of two whose life is turned upside-down after a stranger tells him a secret about his wife. The revelation catapults him into a world of danger.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

Based on a best-selling mystery novel by Harlan Coben, “The Stranger” is a new drama built on suspense and layers of mysteries.

“With revelations dealt out like treats […] and pacing that is guaranteed to elevate your pulse rate, just try to watch one episode without being sucked in,” Barry Divola of the Sydney Morning Herald wrote in a review.

23. “Next in Fashion” (season one)

Netflix Tan France and Alexa Chung are the hosts of ‘Next In Fashion.’

Netflix description: “‘Next in Fashion’ is a high-stakes competition series coming soon to Netflix featuring some of the world’s best and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

Yet another great Netflix reality series, “Next in Fashion” takes the designer-competition formula perfected by Bravo’s “Project Runway” and gives it a new spin.

“If you care about fashion, this is must-see television,” GQ’s Rachel Tashjian wrote in a review.

22. “Trial By Media” (season one)

Netflix ”Trial by Media’ reflects on some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history.’

Netflix description: “Since televised coverage introduced a new emphasis on creative storytelling and showmanship into the legal system, the courtroom has never been the same. Over six compelling parts, ‘Trial by Media’ explores the many ways in which the press have contributed to reshaping public perception about guilt or innocence before, during or after a trial.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

“Trial by Media” is a new documentary series that examines how public opinion about major news events have impacted court proceedings, making it a draw for true-crime fans.

“It’s a heartbreaker, with a genuine sense of uncovering and pointing to a terrible wrong,” John Doyle wrote in a review for Globe and Mail.

21. “Altered Carbon” (season two)

Diyah Pera/Netflix Renée Elise Goldsberry costars in ‘Altered Carbon.’

Netflix description: “In ‘Altered Carbon,’ society is transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitised; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

Another one of the 2020 Netflix shows with a “Certified Fresh” rating, season two of “Altered Carbon” was better-reviewed than the first season of the sci-fi drama.

“We’re offered a bold new performance by Anthony Mackie, and this season also brings in exciting new characters while greatly exploring returning ones,” Film Inquiry reviewer Joseph Dominguez wrote.

20. “I Am Not OK With This” (season one)

Netflix Sophia Lillis and Sofia Bryant costar in ‘I Am Not OK With This.’

Netflix description: “‘I Am Not OK With This’ is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating:86%

Brought to Netflix by the same team behind critical darling “The End of the Fxxxing World,” new series “I Am Not OK With This” has a similarly captivating “faux-nostalgia” setting and tone.It’s also the third show on our list with a “Certified Fresh” rating.

“Honestly, it’s truly the perfect coming-of-age story,” Rachel Leishman wrote in a review for The Mary Sue.

19. “Tiger King” (season one)

Netflix Joe Exotic is the subject of the Netflix documentary series ‘Tiger King.’

Netflix description: “Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86%

“Tiger King” has been Netflix’s biggest viral hit of 2020, and another “Certified Fresh” series for the streaming service. The bizarre and unsettling true story dominated social media thanks to the many memes generated by a newly tiger-obsessed audience.

“‘Tiger King’ aims to be lurid in every second of its existence, and it hits the mark squarely and often,” reviewer Bill Goodykoontz wrote for the Arizone Republic.

18. “Narcos: Mexico” (season two)

Netflix Alyssa Diaz costars in ‘Narcos: Mexico.’

Netflix description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating:87%

“Narcos: Mexico” is a spinoff series of Netflix’s other based-on-a-true-story drama “Narcos.”

“So much of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ is built on the brazen violence of it all, but it’s the blatant corruption that’s just as grimly compelling,” Brian Lloyd wrote for Entertainment.ie’s review.

17. “On My Block” (season three)

John O Flexor/Netflix Brett Grey, Sierra Capri, and Jason Genao costar in ‘On My Block.’

Netflix description: “‘On My Block’ is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

Coming into its third season, Netflix’s “On My Block” remains on the most consistently praised drama series built for a young adult audience.

“‘On My Block’ never once shies away from the hard truth that the kids are facing every day in their lives,” Reyzando Nawara wrote in a review for Film Inquiry. “And it is what makes the show, despite its over-the-top comedic moments, so emotionally grounded.”

16. “Queen Sono” (season one)

Netflix Pearl Thusi stars in ‘Queen Sono.’

Netflix description: “The action-packed series follows Queen Sono, the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91%

“Queen Sono” is Netflix’s first-ever South African original series, praised by critics for its solid pacing across six episodes, and great action scenes.

“‘Queen Sono’ is more than just an appealing spy thriller,” Refinery29 reviewer Jazmin Kopotsha wrote. “It’s a fierce, conscious celebration of black Africa and the women at its heart.”

15. “Gentefied” (season one)

Kevin Estrada/Netflix Karrie Martin and Julissa Calderon costar on Netflix’s ‘Gentefied.’

Netflix description: “In this bada– bilingual series about family, community, brown love, and the displacement that disrupts it all, three Mexican-American cousins struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighbourhood, their immigrant grandfather, and the family taco shop.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating:91%

Another one of Netflix’s “Certified Fresh” new series of the year, “Gentefied” is an easy-to-binge dramedy with a timely story about the changing neighbourhoods of Los Angeles.

“Of the many series about immigration, gentrification and cross-cultural identities that have sprung up in the past several years, ‘Gentefied’ is among the most astute,” Judy Berman wrote in a Time Magazine review.

14. “Medical Police” (season one)

Courtesy of Netflix Erinn Hayes costars in ‘Medical Police.’

Netflix description: “From the creators of ‘Children’s Hospital’ comes the totally-not-a-spinoff ‘Medical Police.’ When a mysterious illness threatens the fate of our planet and life as we know it, a cast of characters who have no business saving the world may be our only hope.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating:92%

“Medical Police” is a new satirical comedy series that didn’t get much attention online this year, but is almost universally loved by reviewers.

“The narrative structure and camera placement, the performances and the pacing, are all spot on, the action scenes – which do pause for comedy – impressively executed,” Robert Llyod wrote in a Los Angeles Times review.

13. “The Midnight Gospel” (season one)

Netflix ‘The Midnight Gospel’ is a critically beloved Netflix original animated series.

Netflix description: “‘The Midnight Gospel’ is the story of Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%

Kicking off the list of top animated Netflix series of 2020 so far, “The Midnight Gospel” is described by critics as probably not everyone’s cup of tea, but transcendent nonetheless. It’s another “Certified Fresh” pick from this year’s top shows.

“We often say that a show is ‘like nothing else on television’ and it’s usually an act of critical hyperbole,” Brian Tallerico wrote in a review for Roger-Ebert. “Trust me. It’s true here.”

12. “Unorthodox” (limited series)

Netflix Shira Haas stars in ‘Unorthodox.’

Netflix description: “‘Unorthodox’ is a story about a girl who rejects her radicalized upbringing and leaves to start a new life. One part coming-of-age story, and one part thriller, set in the fun world of Berlin, we watch as a girl discovers all parts of life, of herself and as she follows the dark trails to uncover the dangerous mysteries of her family’s past.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 95%

“Unorthodox” is a limited series based on the New York Times bestselling memoir of the same name by Deborah Feldman. It’s another one of Netflix’s “Certified Fresh” hits of 2020.

“There’s a tremendous intimacy here as, sometimes in a very literal sense, you’re being let behind a curtain,” The Hollywood Reporter’s critic Dan Feinberg wrote in a review. “And in that intimacy, buoyed by language code-switching from Yiddish to English to German, Unorthodox finds a lot of humanity.”

11. “Cheer” (season one)

Netflix ‘From the team behind ‘Last Chance U,’ Netflix’s documentary series ‘Cheer’ follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.’

Netflix description: “Over the course of six episodes, viewers will join the Navarro College cheerleaders as they face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline-pumping final competition at the National Championship.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 96%

The documentary series “Cheer” captivated the attention of Netflix audiences and led to a brief national obsession with competitive cheerleading (and the question of “Who dropped Sherbs?!”). It’s yet another “Certified Fresh” hit on this list.

“The appeal of ‘Cheer’ lies in the tension between pity and awe, pain and beauty, strength and vulnerability,” critic Lara Zarum wrote in a Rolling Stone review.

10. “Never Have I Ever” (season one)

Lara Solanki/Netflix Darren Barnet and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Paxton and Devi in ‘Never Have I Ever.’

Netflix description: “‘Never Have I Ever’ revolves around Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating:96%

Yet another “Certified Fresh” hit of 2020, Mindy Kaling’s newest comedy series has been hailed as a great coming-of-age story, and appreciated by fans for also tackling grief in a realistic way.

“Thanks to a dedication to its characters’ complexity and standout lead performances, ‘Never Have I Ever’ is easily Kaling’s best show yet,” Vanity Fair critic Sonia Saraiya wrote in a review.

9. “BoJack Horseman” (season six, part two)

Netflix Will Arnett voices BoJack on this Netflix animated series.

Netflix description: “Set in an L.A. where humans and anthropomorphic animal-people coexist, ‘BoJack Horseman’ is about one man (well, horse-man) who peaked too early and must figure out what to do next.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 96%

The final season of “BoJack Horseman” aired its second half this year, and was praised as a worthy end to one of Netflix’s best original series ever created. This season was also a “Certified Fresh” pick among critics.

“The emotional generosity of the series extends right up until that final, lovely, lingering moment,” Slate critic Erin Qualey wrote in a review.

8. “Ozark” (season three)

Steve Dietl/Netflix Jason Bateman and Laura Linney costar in ‘Ozark.’

Netflix description: “The Byrdes, husband and wife Marty and Wendy, their teenage kids Charlotte and Jonah – are for all intents and purposes an ordinary family. Ordinary save for Marty’s job: The top money launderer for the second largest drug cartel in Mexico.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%

Coming off a series of Emmy nominations (and one win) last year, the third season of Netflix drama “Ozark” is considered by some critics to be its best yet. It’s another “Certified Fresh” pick on the list this year.

“Season three is a marked improvement over season two, dialling up the pressure and tossing in just enough surprises to keep the audience on their toes,” IndieWire critic Ben Travers wrote in a review.

7. “Dead to Me” (season two)

Netflix Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate costar in ‘Dead to Me.’

Netflix description: “”A powerful friendship blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret in this darkly comic series.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%

Both seasons of Netflix’s dark comedy “Dead to Me” have been “Certified Fresh,” but critics had more universal praise for the new second season than the debut set of episodes.

“No detail is left behind, no subplot is forgotten, and no dangling question goes unreferenced,” critic Alison Foreman wrote in a Mashable review. “It made me like the whole series more, a feat few sophomore seasons have achieved with yours truly.”

6. “Sex Education” (season two)

Sex Education / Netflix Asa Butterfield and Mimi Keene costar in ‘Sex Education.’

Netflix description: “‘Sex Education’ is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season one, Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%

Another case of a sophomore season that got the “Certified Fresh” stamp of approval, the teen-focused comedy “Sex Education” found its footing with the beloved new season this year.

“‘Sex Education’ imagines a more colourful, more livable, and more loving world,” critic Jude Dry wrote in an IndieWire review. “Even if it wasn’t also hilarious, charming, and chock full of heart, that would be reason enough to love it.”

5. “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (season five)

Netflix This was the final season of ‘She-Ra.’

Netflix description: “‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ is the story of an orphan named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess She-Ra. Along the way, she finds a new family in the Rebellion as she unites a group of magical princesses in the ultimate fight against evil.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating:100%

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” came to an end this year with its fifth and final season. Critics loved how the show stuck its landing, making it a must-see animated series.

“It’s so hard to end a series satisfyingly, but ‘She-Ra’ accomplishes it here,” Forbes reviewer Linda Maleh wrote. “The season is powerful, passionate, incredibly exciting, alternating emotional and hilarious.”

4. “Middleditch and Schwartz” (season one)

Jeffery Neira/Netflix Actors and comedians Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz in the middle of their improv show.

Netflix description: “Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz bring their two-person comedy show to a global audience in a collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

For this unique comedy series, actor/comedians Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz took random audience suggestions during a series of live tapings, producing three distinct episodes of comedic TV gold.

“‘Middleditch & Schwartz’ is a perfect storm of eccentric audience members, well-timed improv, and charm that instantly draws viewers in and makes them really feel like they’re a part of something,” critic Brianna Wellen wrote for the AV Club.

3. “Castlevania” (season three)

Netflix ‘Castlevania’ is the best animated series on Netflix right now, according to critics.

Netflix description: “Inspired by the classic video game series, ‘Castlevania’ is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

Rounding out the best of Netflix’s animated shows in 2020, the third season of “Castlevania” continues its trend of stellar reviews from critics.

“‘Castlevania’ is a thrilling ride of murder, mayhem, and moral questions wrapped up in an aesthetically pleasing and action packed premise,” Tai Gooden wrote in a review for Nerdist.

2. “Giri/Haji” (season one)

Luke Varley/BBC Two/Netflix Aoi Okuyama and Takehiro Hira costar in ‘Giri/Haji.’

Netflix description: “A Tokyo detective travels to London to look for his long lost younger brother, now believed to be posing as a Yakuza gangster and wanted for the murder of a Japanese businessman. His family’s honour, and the fragile peace between the warring gangs back home, is at stake.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

“Giri/Haji” is drama series which was coproduced by Netflix and BBC Two. The show aired for UK audiences last year, but only came to Netflix at the start of 2020. It’s one of just two Netflix shows that have a 100% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes so far this year.

“Violently stylish, and also plain violent, ‘Giri/Haji’ is a filial drama crossed with a sprawling, sexy police thriller,” New Yorker critic Doreen St. Felix wrote.

1. “Feel Good” (season one)

Netflix Charlotte Ritchie and Mae Martin costar in ‘Feel Good.’

Netflix description: “‘Feel Good’ stars Mae Martin as Mae, a rising talent on the stand-up circuit and recovering addict whose addictive behaviours and intense romanticism dominate every single part of her life.”

Rotten Tomatoes rating:100%

“Feel Good” is the top show on Netflix so far this year, with a 100% “Certified Fresh” rating after 32 reviews. Critics have praised the six-episode first season as a charming autobiographical story told with seeming ease and lots of care.

“‘Feel Good’ feels lowkey, insightful and real in a way that so much of TV tries to be, but rarely achieves quite like this,” Variety critic Caroline Framke wrote in a review. “And yes, it also can feel pretty damn good.”

