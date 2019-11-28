The 57 best Netflix original TV shows this year so far, ranked

Netflix Jessica Barden as Alyssa on ‘The End of the Fxxxing World’ season two.

Netflix has dozens of original TV shows, with more coming out each month. But which ones are most worth your time?

Using critics ratings from Rotten Tomatoes, Insider ranked TV shows that debuted or dropped new seasons in 2019 on Netflix. When the critic ratings were the same, we used audience ratings to break the ties.

Keep reading to see the the top Netflix shows of the year so far.

57. “Arrested Development” (season five)

Netflix ‘Arrested Development’ has two Netflix original seasons on the streaming platform.

Netflix description: “As this Netflix (semi) original series [continues], the Bluths are back together, and finally getting the award they think they deserve – for family of the year.”

Critics rating: 55%

Critics consensus: “‘Arrested Development’ finds itself back in familiar form, recapturing much of the cast’s chemistry and comedic brilliance – though it still doesn’t quite live up to its own past.”

56. “The Politician” (season one)

Netflix Ben Platt stars on ‘The Politician.’

Netflix description: “Payton has always known that he’s going to be president. First he’ll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape: high school.”

Critics rating: 57%

Critics consensus: “While ‘The Politician’ can’t uphold all of its tantalising promises, it delivers just enough soapy satire in a sumptuous setting to keep Ryan Murphy fans invested – though its unlikely to win him many new votes.”

55. “Marvel’s the Punisher” (season two)

Netflix ‘The Punisher’ currently has two seasons (13 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Known throughout New York City as The Punisher, Frank Castle must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.”

Critics rating: 59%

Critics consensus: “‘The Punisher’s’ second season leaves fans torn between the undeniably action-packed fun and the underwhelming portrayal of the charismatic Frank Castle.”

54. “Bonding” (season one)

Netflix ‘Bonding’ currently has one season (seven episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Chains, whips and hilarious quips! For grad student/dominatrix Tiff (Zoe Levin) and her cash-strapped gay best friend Pete (Brendan Scannell), S&M is a business, not a pleasure. Well, maybe there’s a little pleasure.”

Critics rating: 64%

Critics consensus: “Though ‘Bonding’s’ juicy spin on friendship and sexuality boldly treads into uncharted territory, the show’s writing too often teeters uncomfortably between bewitchingly funny and bewilderingly underwhelming to make it a truly satisfying experience.”

53. “She’s Gotta Have It” (season two)

Netflix ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ currently has two seasons (19 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Nola Darling struggles to stay true to herself and her dreams while juggling three lovers in this Spike Lee series based on his breakout film.”

Critics rating: 67%

Critics consensus: N/A

52. “The Last Czars” (season one)

Netflix ‘The Last Czars’ currently has one season (six episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “When social upheaval sweeps Russia in the early 20th century, Czar Nicholas II resists change, sparking a revolution and ending a dynasty.”

Critics rating: 67%

Critics consensus: N/A

51. “After Life” (season one)

Netflix ‘After Life’ currently has one season (six episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “From the mind of Ricky Gervais, ‘After Life’ is a the story of Tony, who had an all-too-perfect life. But after his wife Lisa suddenly dies, Tony changes.”

Critics rating: 71%

Critics consensus: “‘After Life’s’ first season teeters tonally between dark comedy and affecting drama, but Ricky Gervais’ poignant performance illuminates new sides of the actor’s talent.”

50. “Daybreak” (season one)

Ursula Coyote/Netflix Colin Ford, Austin Crute, and Alyvia Alyn Lind all costar on ‘Daybreak.’

Netflix description: “High school isn’t the end of the world… until it is. In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking arse as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast (on the night of Homecoming…ugh).”

Critics rating: 72%

Critics consensus: “‘Daybreak’s’ blend of soapy teen drama and post-apocalyptic horror has some truly inspired moments, even if it feels like you’ve seen a few of them before.”

49. “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” (season three)

Netflix ‘Jessica Jones’ has three seasons (39 episodes) currently on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell’s Kitchen.”

Critics rating: 73%

Critics consensus: “Even if it’s not the most satisfying finale for an entire era of Marvel television, ‘Jessica Jones” final chapter finishes strong by giving its complicated heroine the space to change – and Krysten Ritter one last chance to work her sarcastic magic.”

48. “You vs. Wild” (season one)

Netflix. ‘You vs. Wild’ currently has one season (eight episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “You’ve seen Bear Grylls battle the wild before, but never quite like this. This time, it’s ‘You vs. Wild,’ and in the wild, every choice matters.”

Critics rating: 75%

Critics consensus: N/A

47. “Black Summer” (season one)

Netflix ‘Black Summer’ currently has one season (eight episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Set in the dark, early days of a zombie apocalypse, [‘Black Summer’] stars Jaime King as Rose, a mother torn from her daughter who embarks upon a harrowing journey to find her. Thrust alongside a small group of American refugees, these complete strangers must find the strength they need to fight their way back to loved ones.”

Critics rating: 75%

Critics consensus: “‘Black Summer’ has enough undead carnage and a sinewy pace to please zombie fans, but the series suffers from scant characterization and doesn’t add much storytelling meat to the genre’s gnawed-on bone.”

46. “The Umbrella Academy” (season one)

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix ‘The Umbrella Academy’ currently has one season (10 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “From the minds of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is the story of a super-dysfunctional family of superheroes who have eight days to get it together and save the world.”

Critics rating: 77%

Critics consensus: “‘The Umbrella Academy’ unfurls an imaginative yarn with furtive emotion and an exceptionally compelling ensemble, but the series’ dour sensibility often clashes with its splashy genre trappings.”

45. “Love, Death, and Robots” (season one)

Netflix ‘Love, Death, and Robots’ currently has one season (18 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Sentient dairy products, werewolf soldiers, robots gone wild, garbage monsters, cyborg bounty hunters, alien spiders and blood-thirsty demons from hell – all converge in 18 NSFW animated stories.”

Critics rating: 78%

Critics consensus: “This animated anthology has enough creative Death to satisfy cyberpunk aficionados who Love their Robots to have some Heavy Metal influence, but the series’ lofty ambitions are often undercut by a preoccupation with gore and titillation.”

44. “Black Earth Rising” (miniseries)

Sophie Mutevelian/BBC/Netflix ‘Black Earth Rising’ is an eight-episode miniseries produced by Netflix and BBC.

Netflix description: “From London, to Paris to Rwanda, ‘Black Earth Rising’ is a deeply personal journey about one woman’s persistent exploration to uncover her hidden past, at whatever the cost.”

Critics rating: 79%

Critics consensus: “Black Earth Rising is an exceptional political thriller, confronting relevant challenges and deep-seated geopolitical problems with storytelling verve and a wise refusal to provide any easy answers.”

43. “Raising Dion” (season one)

Netflix Ja’Siah Young on ‘Raising Dion.’

Netflix description: “‘Raising Dion’ follows the story of a woman named Nicole, who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband, Mark . The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mum are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. “

Critics rating: 80%

Critics consensus: “While its family drama and superhero aspirations don’t quite come together, compelling performances and a sense of wonder keep ‘Raising Dion’ afloat and suggest that with a little more guidance it could become something great.”

42. “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” (season one)

Denise Crew/Netflix ‘Tidying Up With Marie Kondo’ currently has one season (eight episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Tidy guru Marie Kondo comes to the rescue by helping people tackle the clutter that’s holding them back. It all comes down to one question: Does it spark joy?”

Critics rating: 81%

Critics consensus: “Marie Kondo makes for a delightful instructor on ‘Tidying Up,’ gently encouraging us all to cut out all the clutter from our lives.”



41. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (season two)

Jeff Weddell/Netflix ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ currently has two seasons (18 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “It’s a wicked world out there, and Sabrina is brewing up trouble. After signing her name in the Book of the Beast, Sabrina struggles to find the balance between her place in the mortal world and her new darker side.”

Critics rating: 81%

Critics consensus: “With a stronger central mystery steeped in witchy world building, ‘Chilling Adventures’ remains a deliciously dark, delightfully campy romp that pushes Sabrina deeper down the path of night – if only she would get there a little faster.”

40. “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City” (season one)

Netflix The ‘Tales of the City’ miniseries has 10 total episodes on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Mary Ann returns to present-day San Francisco and is reunited with her daughter Shawna and ex-husband Brian, 20 years after leaving them behind to pursue her career. Fleeing the midlife crisis that her picture-perfect Connecticut life created, Mary Ann is quickly drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal, her chosen family and a new generation of queer young residents living at 28 Barbary Lane.”

Critics rating: 82%

Critics consensus: “Like a pleasant visit to a place you used to live, ‘Tales of the City’ provides ample nostalgic comforts, while maintaining the series’ mission of celebrating the diversity of San Francisco on its own terms.”

39. “Living With Yourself” (season one)

Netflix Paul Rudd and Aisling Bea on ‘Living With Yourself.’

Netflix description: “Miles is a man struggling in life. When he undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself. “

Critics rating: 82%

Critics consensus: “Strange, surreal, and surprising, ‘Living With Yourself’ takes a minute to come together, but once it does it proves to be a clever rumination on identity driven by Paul Rudd’s impressive dueling performances.”

38. “Élite” (season two)

Netflix/Zeta Ficción ‘Elité’ is one of Netflix’s Spanish original TV shows.

Netflix description: “When three working class kids were given scholarships to Spain’s most elite high school, they thought they were in for their big break. But when one of their classmates turns up dead, everyone is under question. Welcome to Las Encinas.”

Critics rating: 83%

Critics consensus: N/A

37. “The Society” (season one)

Seacia Pavao/Netflix ‘The Society’ currently has one season (10 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “When everyone else mysteriously vanishes from their wealthy town, the teen residents of West Ham must forge their own society to survive.”

Critics rating: 85%

Critics consensus: “An intriguing tangle of mystery and melodrama, what ‘The Society’ lacks in levity — and at times clarity — it makes up for with its surprisingly thoughtful exploration of community, culture, and what it means to grow up.”

36. “The Spy” (limited series)

Netflix Sacha Baron Cohen stars on this limited series.

Netflix description: “‘The Spy,’ starring Sacha Baron Cohen, is inspired by the real-life story of former notorious Mossad agent, Eli Cohen, who successfully goes undercover in Syria and ultimately changed the course of Israel’s history.”

Critics rating: 85%

Critics consensus: “Though at times stodgy, ‘The Spy’s’ exploration of a real-life hero remains engaging thanks to a moving performance from Sacha Baron Cohen.”

35. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (season one)

Kevin Baker/Netflix Deet the Gelfling is voiced by Nathalie Emmanuel (who played Missandei on ‘Game of Thrones’).

Netflix description: “The journey begins as darkness rises. Join three Gelfling heroes on an epic quest to save their world.”

Critics rating: 86%

Critics consensus: “An epic fantasy adventure that will please old and new fans alike, ‘Age of Resistance’ expertly builds on the lore of ‘The Dark Crystal,’ crafting compelling new mythos without losing sight of the humanity at the story’s heart.”

34. “Dead to Me” (season one)

Saeed Adyani/Netflix Christina Applegate on ‘Dead to Me.’

Netflix description: “A powerful friendship blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret in this darkly comic series.”

Critics rating: 87%

Critics consensus: “‘Dead to Me’ doesn’t always deliver on the gallows humour that it promises, but the sterling duo of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini elevates the series above its pulpier aspects – offering a deeply moving relationship shaped by mutual grief.”

33. “Glow” (season three)

Netflix Alison Brie stars on ‘Glow.’

Netflix description: “Season three follows the ladies of GLOW as they take the Vegas strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realise Sin City is much more grind than glitter.”

Critics rating: 89%

Critics consensus: “‘Glow’ dives even deeper into the lives of its divas to deliver a knock-out third season that solidifies its place as one of TV’s most compelling – and hilarious – character studies.”

32. “Dear White People” (season three)

Netflix Logan Browning stars on Netflix’s ‘Dear White People.’

Netflix description: “Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, ‘Dear White People’ is an hilarious send-up of ‘post-racial’ America that weaves together the universal story of finding one’s own identity and forging a wholly unique path.”

Critics rating: 90%

Critics consensus: “Though at times it vamps more than it grows, ‘Dear White People’s’ third season still excels thanks to its continued willingness to confront tough social issues with comedic grace.”

31. “Sex Education” (season one)

Sam Taylor/Netflix ‘Sex Education’ currently has one season (eight episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Channeling his sex therapist mother, inexperienced teen Otis decides to set up a sex therapy clinic at school for the hopeless students of Moordale High. Get ready for love, laughs, lube, and the best time of their lives.”

Critics rating: 90%

Critics consensus: “Bawdy, heartfelt, and surprisingly wise, ‘Sex Education’ is a raucous romp through a group of teenagers whose sexual misadventures are so thoughtfully rendered, adults could learn a thing or two from them.”

30. “Stranger Things” (season three)

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ currently has three seasons (25 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.”

Critics rating: 90%

Critics consensus: “‘Stranger Things’ transforms itself into a riveting – if familiar – summer ride that basks in its neon-laden nostalgia without losing sight of the rich relationships that make the series so endearing.”



29. “The Devil Next Door” (limited series)

Netflix ‘The Devil Next Door’ is a new Netflix original documentary series.

Netflix description: “A Cleveland grandfather is brought to trial in Israel, accused of being the infamous Nazi death camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible.”

Critics rating: 91%

Critics consensus: “Compelling, but challenging, ‘The Devil Next Door’ can be uncomfortable viewing, but essential interviews and an empathetic eye come together to shed light on an important story.”

28. “Queer Eye” (seasons three and four)

Netflix ‘Queer Eye’ currently has four seasons (32 episodes) streaming on Netflix.

Netflix description: “An all-new ‘Fab Five’ serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers, and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels.”

Critics rating: 91%

Critics consensus: “Affirming and uplifting as ever, ‘Queer Eye’s’ third season settles into a nearly formulaic groove — thankfully the concoction continues to work like gangbusters thanks to the Fab Five’s comforting Midas touch.”

27. “The End of the Fxxxing World” (season two)

Netflix Jessica Barden as Alyssa on ‘The End of the Fxxxing World.’

Netflix description: “Just as Alyssa claws her way back to a semblance of a normal life, she discovers her past isn’t done with her yet.”

Critics rating: 91%

Critics consensus: “What ‘The End of the Fxxxing World’s’ second season lacks in urgency it makes up for in character development, diving deep into the darkest creases of the leading pair’s memories to emerge a darkly funny meditation on love and trauma.”

26. “Rhythm and Flow” (season one)

Raven Varona/Netflix Fat Joe and Cardi B as judges on the ‘Rhythm and Flow’ reality competition series.

Netflix description: “Undiscovered talent will shoot their shot in front of hip hop icons Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. “TIP” Harris. Once they make it past auditions, they will compete in a series of challenges that include cyphers and battles to show they have what it takes to make it in the rap game.”

Critics rating: 92%

Critics consensus: “From its iconic hosts to the calibre of its competitors, ‘Rhythm and Flow’ is full of personality and – most importantly – talent, helping it standout in the crowded world of musical competitions.”

25. “The OA” (season two)

Nicola Goode/Netflix ‘The OA’ currently has two seasons (16 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “From Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij […] comes a powerful, mind-bending tale about identity, human connection, and the borders between life and death.”

Critics rating: 92%

Critics consensus: “‘The OA’s’ second season provides satisfying answers to its predecessors’ most maddening enigmas, all while maintaining the singular ambiance that fans have come to crave.”



24. “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (season two)

Netflix ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ currently has two seasons (20 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Adora is finally beginning to accept her destiny as the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, and leader of the Princess Rebellion. Still, there is much to learn as the threat of the Horde grows and Catra sinks deeper into the world of evil.”

Critics rating: 92%

Critics consensus: “‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ continues to go from strength to strength with ebullient flair in a second season that will enrapture younger fans while reminding adult viewers about the virtues of friendship and kindness.”

23. “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” (season one)

Eddy Chen/Netflix ‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ currently has one season (six episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “There is no such thing as an ordinary interaction in this offbeat sketch comedy series that features a deep roster of guest stars.”

Critics rating: 93%

Critics consensus: “A gloriously absurd journey into the mind of Tim Robinson, ‘I Think You Should Leave’s’ bazaar of surreal skits breathes new life into the world of TV sketch-comedy.”

22. “Our Planet” (season one)

Huw Cordey/Netflix/Silverback ‘Our Planet’ currently has one season (eight episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Experience our planet’s natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope.”

Critics rating: 93%

Critics consensus: “A cornucopia of visual wonder and environmental advocacy, ‘Our Planet’s’ breathtaking cinematography explores more of this beautiful, blue marble while presenting an urgent call to action to its inhabitants.”

21. “Carmen Sandiego” (season one)

Netflix ‘Carmen Sandiego’ currently has one season (nine episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Everybody asks ‘WHERE is Carmen Sandiego?’ but nobody asks ‘WHO is Carmen Sandiego?’ The iconic woman in red returns for new international capers and a peek into her past.”

Critics rating: 93%

Critics consensus: “Vivid animation and creative reconstruction of the Carmen Sandiego backstory elevates this property beyond its edutainment roots.”

20. “Special” (season one)

Netflix ‘Special’ currently has one season (eight episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “‘Special’ is a distinctive and uplifting new series about a gay man, Ryan, with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants.”

Critics rating: 95%

Critics consensus: “Honest and genuinely affecting, ‘Special’ lives up to its name with a funny – if a bit too concise – first season brightened by Ryan O’Connell’s infectious charms.”

19. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (season four)

Netflix ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ has four seasons (51 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “After living in a cult for 15 years, Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) decides to reclaim her life and start over in New York City.”

Critics rating: 96%

Critics consensus: “‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ ends with a final season that’s as topical as it is cheerily irreverent.”

18. “When They See Us” (limited series)

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix ‘When They See Us’ is a miniseries comprised of four episodes.

Netflix description: “Based on a true story that gripped the country, ‘When They See Us’ [chronicles] the notorious case of five teenagers of colour, labelled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit.”

Critics rating: 96%

Critics consensus: “Ava DuVernay pulls no punches in ‘When They See Us,’ laying out the harrowing events endured by the Central Park Five while adding a necessary layer of humanity to their story that challenges viewers to reconsider what it means to find justice in America.”

17. “Orange Is the New Black” (season seven)

Netflix ‘Orange Is the New Black’ has seven total seasons (91 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds.'”

Critics rating: 96%

Critics consensus: “Carried by its exceptional ensemble, ‘Orange Is the New Black’s’ final season gets straight to the point, tackling hard-hitting issues with the same dramatic depth and gallows humour that made the show so ground-breaking to begin with.”

16. “Unbelievable” (limited series)

Netflix Toni Collette and Merritt Wever in ‘Unbelievable.’

Netflix description: “Inspired by real events, a teen reports and eventually recants her reported rape, while two female detectives, states away, investigate evidence that could reveal the truth.”

Critics rating: 97%

Critics consensus: “Heartbreaking and powerful, ‘Unbelievable’ transcends familiar true-crime beats by shifting its gaze to survivors of abuse, telling their stories with grace and gravity.”

15. “Mindhunter” (season two)

Netflix Damon Herriman, who played Charles Manson in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ will also play the killer on season two of Netflix’s ‘Mindhunter.’

Netflix description: “FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench probe further into the psyches of those who have done the unthinkable. With help from psychologist Wendy Carr, they apply their groundbreaking behavioural analysis to hunting notorious serial killers.”

Critics rating: 98%

Critics consensus: “‘Mindhunter’ expands its narrative horizons without losing sight of the details that made its first season so rich, crafting a chilling second season that is as unsettling as it is utterly absorbing.”



14. “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (season three)

Netflix ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ has three seasons (25 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) […] ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil guardian Count Olaf will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: “The final instalment of Lemony Snicket’s magnum opus adds new contours to its expansive cast, provides answers to some of the pernicious questions within the series’ lore, and delivers a finale that is more graceful than unfortunate.”

13. “Tuca and Bertie” (season one)

Netflix ‘Tuca and Bertie’ has one season (10 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Free-spirited toucan Tuca and self-doubting song thrush Bertie are best friends – and birds – who guide each other through life’s ups and downs.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: “‘Tuca and Bertie’ skips right past Bojack Horseman’s shadow with its chipper sensibility and madcap sight gags, bringing plenty of laughs as it addresses adulting anxiety and exalts the joys of friendship.”



12. “Diagnosis” (season one)

Netflix ‘Diagnosis’ is a nonscripted, documentary-style series.

Netflix description: “Based on Dr. Lisa Sanders’ hugely popular column in The New York Times Magazine, Diagnosis follows various patients on their respective journeys toward finding a diagnosis, and potentially a cure, for their mysterious illnesses.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: N/A

11. “Big Mouth” (season three)

Netflix ‘Big Mouth’ season three premiered in October of this year.

Netflix description: “‘Big Mouth’ is a […] adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: “Like the characters at its centre, ‘Big Mouth’s’ third season continues to grow, taking on complicated new issues with the same gross-but-utterly-empathetic eye that made it so loveable in the first place.”

10. “Living Undocumented” (season one)

Netflix ‘Living Undocument’ was made by Emmy-winning executive producers Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman, and executive producer Selena Gomez.

Netflix description: “In 2018, eight undocumented families took the extraordinary risk of allowing film crews to chronicle their lives as they faced potential deportation. Ranging from harrowing to hopeful, their journeys illuminate and humanize the complex US immigration system.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: N/A

9. “On My Block” (season two)

John O. Flexor/Netflix ‘On My Block’ currently has two seasons (10 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “‘On My Block,’ co-created by Lauren Iungerich (‘Awkward’) and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft (‘All Eyez On Me’), is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: N/A

8. “Grace and Frankie” (season five)

Netflix ‘Grace and Frankie’ currently has five seasons (65 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “From the co-creator of ‘Friends,’ Netflix original comedy ‘Grace and Frankie’ stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two women who form an unlikely bond after their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: “Five seasons in, ‘Grace & Frankie’ remain blissfully at the top of their game, thanks to Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s undeniable bond.”

7. “Russian Doll” (season one)

AMC ‘Russian Doll’ currently has one season (eight episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Nadia keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. She’s trapped in a surreal time loop – and staring down the barrel of her own mortality.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: “‘Russian Doll’ may be stuck in a time loop, but this endlessly inventive series never repeats itself as it teeters on a seesaw of shifting tones – from fatally funny to mournfully sad – that is balanced with exhilarating moxie by an astonishing Natasha Lyonne.”

6. “Easy” (season three)

Netflix ‘Easy’ currently has three seasons (25 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “‘Easy’ is an anthology series from creator Joe Swanberg that explores diverse Chicago characters as they fumble through the modern maze of love, sex, technology and culture.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: N/A

5. “Santa Clarita Diet” (season three)

Netflix ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ has three seasons (30 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby, until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction … but in a good way.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: “‘Santa Clarita Diet’s’ third season is a generous meal of entrails, morbid humour, and a touching affirmation of marital love – with Barrymore and Olyphant’s pitch-perfect chemistry brightening each blood-soaked instalment.”

4. “Rilakkuma and Kaoru” (season one)

Netflix ‘Rilakkuma and Kaoru’ currently has one season (13 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “Starring Lana Condor, ‘Rilakkuma and Kaoru’ is the story of a costume bear and its roommate Kaoru, and the short but sweet time they spend together.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: N/A

3. “One Day at a Time” (season three)

Adam Rose/Netflix ‘One Day at a Time’ has three seasons (39 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “A reimagining of the Norman Lear classic, centering on a Cuban-American family. Our heroine is a recently separated, former military mum (Justina Machado) navigating a new single life while raising her radical teenaged daughter and socially adept tween son, with the ‘help’ of her old school Cuban-born mum (Rita Moreno) and a friends- without-benefits building manager named Schneider.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: “As timely and tender as ever, ‘One Day at a Time’s’ third season manages to up to comedy ante without losing the intimate family moments that help it hit so close to home.”



2. “The Chef Show” (season one)

Netflix ‘The Chef Show’ currently has one season (eight episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “In ‘The Chef Show’ actor/director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi reunite after their critically acclaimed film ‘Chef’ to embark on a new adventure. The two friends experiment with their favourite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: N/A

1. “Dark” (season two)

Netflix ‘Dark’ currently has two seasons (18 episodes) on Netflix.

Netflix description: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: “‘Dark’s’ sumptuous second season descends deeper into the show’s meticulously-crafted mythos and cements the series as one of streaming’s strongest and strangest science fiction stories.”

