All of the Netflix original series that are ending this year, so far

- Insider rounded up a list of Netflix originals ending or set to end in 2021.
- “Special,” “Castlevania,” and “The Kominsky Method” all concluded in May.
- Final seasons of favorites like “Dead to Me” and “Dear White People” are expected to drop soon.
Although the show’s fourth and final season aired in January, Netflix has already acquired the rights to a live-action feature film, with Rodriguez set to reprise her role as Carmen.
“… I’m really excited and hopeful because it’s coming together great,” Rodriguez told Collider when asked about the film in 2020.
The series debuted in February. In July, Netflix canceled the series after one season.
Just over a month after the new show premiered, the platform announced that the series would not be renewed for a second season, even though it climbed to the top spot on Netflix the week after it dropped.
The 10-episode Netflix sitcom debuted in March and was canceled in July.
Deadline reported that after “Jupiter’s Legacy” premiered in May, the network ordered a spin-off series called “Supercrooks,” which is set to explore other characters in Millar’s universe.
At the same time, the original show was canceled and the stars of “Jupiter’s Legacy” were contractually released from future commitments to the series.
The hit comedy show concluded in May, with its 15-minute format bumped up to half-hour episodes so that the series could end on a more complete note.
“I’m kind of ready to move on, a little bit,” creator and star O’Connell told Digital Spy in 2021. “It feels like we left Ryan in a really good place.”
Netflix announced in April that the show’s upcoming fourth season would also be its last, but Deadline reported that there are talks about more shows in the same universe.
The final season dropped in May and received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike.
In July 2020, series creator Chuck Lorre announced that the show’s third season would also be its last.
“I’m excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter,” Lorre said in a statement, according to Woman’s Day.
The third season dropped in May, but lead actor Arkin did not reprise his role.
In December of last year, Netflix renewed “Feel Good” for what would be its second and final season, and the six-episode installment dropped in June.
“I’m beyond excited to be able to return to the world of ‘Feel Good,'” Mae Martin said in a statement, according to Decider. “And to see Mae and George’s love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned.”
The critically acclaimed show concluded in July with the premiere of its fourth season.
“And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story,” showrunner Robia Rashid said in a 2020 statement, according to the Wrap.
Netflix announced that “Dear White People” was renewed for its fourth and final season in October 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed filming several times.
The fourth season is slated to release later this year.
“Dead to Me” was picked up for its final season in July 2020, which is expected to release sometime in 2021.
“This show means so much to me and I just want to get it right, and I saw a way to do that,” creator Liz Feldman told Deadline in 2020. “I think three seasons for this show is the right amount.”
In January of this year, Netflix announced that “On My Block” was coming back for a fourth and final season.
Although an air date hasn’t been set, production for the final season began in March, so it is expected to premiere in late 2021, at the earliest.
The fourth season is expected to premiere in late 2021, at the earliest, and will be split into two “super sized” seven-episode installments.
“A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes,” the show’s lead and executive producer Bateman said in a 2020 statement to Entertainment Weekly. “I’m excited to end with a bang.”
In July 2020, Netflix announced that the historical drama would be back for a fifth and final installment. After resuming production in early spring, the season may drop in the latter half of 2021.
“With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his quest,” executive producer Nigel Marchant said, according to Digital Spy.
The show originally premiered in 2015, and Netflix announced it would come to an end with its fifth season, which is set to drop in 2021.
“I’ll be forever grateful to everyone at Netflix, Gaumont, and Wild West who let us share this stressed-out, foul-mouthed, and loving family with the world,” said cocreator and executive producer Mike Price, according to Deadline.
The show’s last season ended on a major cliffhanger, paving the way for the fifth and final installment.
However, the next season is set to release in two volumes, on September 3 and December 3, respectively.
Netflix announced that the sci-fi series‘ third season was set to drop in 2021, and Inverse reported that showrunner and producer Zack Estrin confirmed this would be the final installment.
“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy … A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end,” he said in March 2020.