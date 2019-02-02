73 of Netflix’s original romantic films, ranked from worst to best

“Naked” (2017) – 0%

“Naked” is about a man (Marlon Wayans) who’s going to marry his dream girl (Regina Hall), but every time he tries to get to the altar he finds himself waking up naked in his hotel elevator forced to relive the morning of his wedding day over and over again.

“Let’s place the blame where it squarely belongs: on the moronic premise. Groundhog Day but he’s naked? Why?” wrote Mike D’Angelo for AV Club.