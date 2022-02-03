The 28 most anticipated Netflix original movies coming in 2022

“A Jazzman’s Blues” Tyler Perry. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, “A Jazzman’s Blues” unspools forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

“Apollo 10 1 ⁄ 2: A Space Age Childhood” Richard Linklater on the set of ‘Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood.’ MATT LANKES/NETFLIX “Apollo 10 1 ⁄ 2: A Space Age Childhood” tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives – the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment and through the eyes of a kid growing up in Houston, Texas who has intergalactic dreams of his own. Taking inspiration from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater’s own life, “Apollo 10 1 ⁄ 2: A Space Age Childhood” is a snapshot of American life in the 1960s that is part coming of age, part societal commentary, and part out-of-this-world adventure.

“Blonde” Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Based on a bestselling novel from five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Joyce Carol Oates, “Blonde” is the boldly reimagined private story of the world’s most famous sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe. The film is a fictional portrait of the model, actress, and singer during the 50s and 60s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture.

“The Bubble” Judd Apatow. Cindy Ord/Getty A comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs. Written and produced by Judd Apatow.

“Day Shift” Jamie Foxx. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

“Slumberland” Jason Momoa stars in ‘Slumberland.’ Netflix. A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.

“Enola Holmes 2” Millie Bobby Brown returns for ‘Enola Holmes 2.’ Netflix Now a detective-for-hire like her famous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.

“The Good Nurse” Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain star in ‘The Good Nurse.’ Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. Based on the book: “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder” by Charles Graeber.

“The Gray Man” ‘The Gray Man’ is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Dave J Hogan/Getty Images When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins. Based on the book series: “The Gray Man by Mark Greaney”

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo Del Toro and Pinocchio. Netflix. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion musical directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.

“Knives Out 2” Daniel Craig returns for ‘Knives Out.’ Lionsgate In the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out,” Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

“Matilda” Emma Thompson stars in Netflix’s ‘Matilda’ remake. Pascal Le Segretain/GettyImages An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. “Matilda” tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Netflix will release the film across the world [excluding the UK] in December 2022.

“Me Time” Kevin Hart. Mike Coppola/Getty When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

“Monkey Man” ‘Monkey Man’ was co-written and directed by Dev Patel. Francois Nel/Getty Images An unlikely hero emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, seeking revenge from those who took everything from him many years ago.

“Falling for Christmas” Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet ‘Falling for Christmas.’ Netflix. A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” Donald Sutherland stars. Jason Merritt/Getty Images “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” is from the latest collection of novellas by Stephen King, “If It Bleeds,” about a young boy living in a small town who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire. The two form a bond over books and an iPhone, but when the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone, and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.

“The Pale Blue Eye” Christian Bale stars. Jason Merritt / Getty Images “The Pale Blue Eye” is a project Scott Cooper has wanted to helm for more than a decade. The film is a Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military Academy, West Point, and surrounds a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling. Christian Bale portrays retired detective Augustus Landor, tasked with investigating the murders. “The Pale Blue Eye” is based on Louis Bayard’s best-selling novel of the same name.

“Persuasion” Dakota Johnson in ‘Persuasion.’ Netflix. Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth — the dashing one she let get away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Based on the book: “Persuasion” by Jane Austen.

“Rustin” Colman Domingo stars. Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP “Rustin” tells the story of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington.

“The School for Good and Evil” Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron in ‘The School for Good and Evil.’ Netflix. Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil. Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani.

“Shirley” Regina King stars. AP “Shirley” is the intimate portrayal of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President of the US, and the cost of accomplishment for Shirley herself. This film will tell the story of Chisholm’s boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family, friends, and those who knew her best.

“Hustle” Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler in ‘Hustle.’ Netflix. After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (available February 18) Netflix’s ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ remake. Netflix. After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” (available February 25) Tyler Perry in ‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming.’ Netflix. Madea prepares to welcome her family who have all come into town to celebrate her great-grandson’s graduation from college when some hidden secrets threaten to destroy the joyous family homecoming.

“White Noise” Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star in the film written and directed by Noah Baumbach. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book: “White Noise” by Don DeLillo

“The Wonder” Florence Pugh in ‘The Wonder.’ Netflix. The Irish Midlands, 1862 — a young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. English nurse Lib Wright is brought to a tiny village to observe eleven-year-old Anna O’Donnell. Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the girl who is said to have survived without food for months. Is the village harboring a saint ‘surviving on manna from heaven or are there more ominous motives at work? A psychological thriller inspired by the 19th-century phenomenon of the “fasting girls” and adapted from the acclaimed novel by Emma Donoghue (“Room”).

“You People” Jonah Hill co-writes and stars. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.