27 of Netflix’s original holiday movies, ranked from worst to best

“The Holiday Calendar” (2018) is a sweet, if a little predictable, Christmas movie.

Synopsis: “The Holiday Calendar” follows Abby Sutton (Kat Graham), a photographer who doesn’t quite know what she wants out of life and is afraid to go after her dreams.

However, when her grandfather (Ron Cephas Jones) gives her a magical advent calendar, it helps her gain the confidence she needs to be herself.

“Kat Graham (of ‘The Vampire Diaries’) brings almost too many acting chops for a good holiday rom-com, but the film is still cheerily nonsensical,” Lea Palmieri wrote for Decider.