Netflix Options Jump On Takeover rumours

Netflix (NFLX) option activity is jumping as scuttlebutt says the company could be a takeover target.



Earlier today, Reuters reporter Anupreeta Das tweeted “Netflix-Amazon rumour doing rounds of options market again.”

We also read on Fly On The Wall, the rumour mill/financial news aggregator, “Netflix calls active on renewed takeover chatter.”

The January $55 and $60 call options have had larger than normal trading volume. For the day, Netflix‘s stock is only up 0.98% to $54.49.

In July, Netflix’s stock had a 6.6% one day jump as rumours spread that Amazon (AMZN) would buy the company.

As we wrote then, it’s a feasible acquisition for Amazon. Amazon’s digital movie rentals offerings haven’t gained much traction, while Netflix is well positioned for the future of digital streaming and rentals.

Though, as a commenter points out, due to tax complications, it doesn’t really jibe. Probably just a rumour for now.

