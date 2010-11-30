10 Fascinating Things We Learned About Netflix On Quora

Neil Hunt writes, 'The most visible test at present is between three quite different user-interfaces on the PS3 streaming application. We also tested some variations on UI for iPhone, and there are some interesting website UI variations in the pipeline.

We test a lot of algorithmic and data-level variations in movie discovery. We explore large and small variations on the recommendations system, including positioning and tools for input of taste preferences, ways to present recommendations, whether or not explaining recommendations drives credibility, etc.

We explore such basics as play and add-to-queue button placement, size, and functionality. We tested the switch last year of whether the home page should be DVD or streaming focused.

We even test things like page load time, and streaming encoding quality, and streaming startup time, to know which of those kinds of optimizations should get the most of available engineering attention.

We are very proud of our empirical focus, because it makes us humble - we realise that most of the time, we don't know up-front what customers want. The feedback from testing quickly sets us straight, and helps make sure that our efforts are really focused at optimising the things that make a difference in the customer experience.

If I had to summarize our learnings in three words: 'simple trumps complete'.'