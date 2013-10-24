We Went To Netflix's Office And Visited The 'Towering Inferno,' Reed Hastings Secluded Rooftop Office Space

Earlier this year, Bloomberg Businessweek wrote a big profile of Netflix.

In the profile, it revealed that CEO Reed Hastings doesn’t have an office. He just floats around the office, moving from space to space meeting with people.

When he does need some seclusion, though, Bloomberg Businessweek reported, “he heads to his watchtower, a room-size glass square built on the roof of Netflix’s main building.”

We visited Netflix this week, and we got a chance to see this office. Before going to it, we were warned that it was nowhere near as exciting as Bloomberg Businessweek made it sound. The warning was accurate, but it’s still a pretty neat space…

