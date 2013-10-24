We Went To Netflix's Office And Visited The 'Towering Inferno,' Reed Hastings Secluded Rooftop Office Space

Earlier this year, Bloomberg Businessweek wrote a big profile of Netflix.
In the profile, it revealed that CEO Reed Hastings doesn’t have an office. He just floats around the office, moving from space to space meeting with people.
When he does need some seclusion, though, Bloomberg Businessweek reported, “he heads to his watchtower, a room-size glass square built on the roof of Netflix’s main building.”
We visited Netflix this week, and we got a chance to see this office. Before going to it, we were warned that it was nowhere near as exciting as Bloomberg Businessweek made it sound. The warning was accurate, but it’s still a pretty neat space…
This is the Netflix HQ. It's in Los Gatos, California. That top level with windows is the 'Towering Inferno,' the secluded meeting space Hastings uses as an office from time to time.
Behind Netflix's office are some luxury apartments. I'm told that not many Netflix employees live in there.
Like any self respecting Bay Area tech company, there are electric car charging stations in the parking lot.
Stepping inside, there's a popcorn maker in the lobby. At 2 p.m., this thing actually makes popcorn. It's one of the various movie-themed things throughout the office.
Moving inside, here's the floor plan for the first floor. Each floor has a movie theme. This floor is classic movies.
And if you look really closely, you'll see the top of Reed Hasting's head in the distance. He was floating around.
Netflix recently expanded to the Netherlands, and one of the employees that worked on the project decorated to celebrate.
This is a sign for employees working on algorithms to improve the recommendations for users. They measure which team is coming up with the best tweaks.
On the day we were visiting, Netflix was reporting earnings. Netflix does a video show for its earnings. This is the room getting set up for the earnings video.
Netflix doesn't have a fancy office like Google, but it gives employees flexibility to make their space their own.
The stuff in the vending machine is free for employees, but the prices are listed as a way to remind employees how much they're really spending.
And that's about it! Not mind bending, but its complete seclusion from the rest of the office is pretty cool.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.