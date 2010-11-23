Netflix Offers Streaming Only Option, Raises Price On Standard Service

Photo: Netflix

Netflix is going to offer a streaming only option for users, but it will raise the price of its standard service options by a dollar, the company announced on its blog.If you only want to stream Netflix movies and TV shows it will cost $8 per month. All other plans are getting a $1 price hike per DVD, as you can see in the chart on the right.



Netflix streaming has grown 145% in the last year. About 11.1 million subscribers, or over 60% of all subs, streamed at least 15 minutes of video in Q3 2010.

Though it’s not very current, Netflix’s streaming library is pretty good. (We use it all the time.)

But, if you like TV a little bit, but not enough to pay a cable bill, suddenly you can subscribe to Netflix and Hulu and get a pretty good package for $16 per month.

