The 14 best movies coming to Netflix in October that are worth your time

Scott Yamano/Netflix Julie Bowen and Adam Sander in ‘Hubie Halloween.’

Netflix has a binge-worthy mix of classics and original movies coming in October.

Sit back and watch modern hits such as “WarGames,” “Moneyball,” and “Carol.”

There’s also new releases from the streamer like the latest Adam Sandler comedy, “Hubie Halloween,” and Oscar contender, “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s a new month, which means there’s a great collection of movies â€” from modern classics to anticipated originals â€” coming to the streaming giant.

Throughout October, get ready to be entertained with dependable hits such as “Fargo,” “Carlo,” “Her,” and “WarGames.” And then there’s new releases such as the acclaimed dramedy from breakout writer-director Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version,” and the Oscar contender, “The Trail of the Chicago 7.”

And to get you into the Halloween mood, Adam Sandler is giving us his latest Netflix original, “Hubie Halloween.”

Here are all 14 movies coming to Netflix in October that you need to see.

“Basic Instinct” (Available October 1)

TriStar Sharon Stone on ‘Basic Instinct.’

The team-up of risqué storytellers, director Paul Verhoeven and screenwriter Joe Eszterhas, led to the creation of one of the most steamy movies of the 1990s.

Michael Douglas plays a detective with a lot of demons, who meets his match in a seductive author (Sharon Stone) who might be involved in a brutal murder. It’s hard tell because they can’t stop playing sexy mind games with each other.

“Fargo” (Available October 1)

Working Title Frances McDormand in ‘Fargo.’

If you dig the TV show, currently starring Chris Rock, go back and watch the Coen brothers movie that inspired the whole thing.

In this creepy and darkly comedic crime caper, Frances McDormand plays a pregnant police officer who investigates a roadside murder that leads to her uncovering a bungled extortion plan.

McDormand, William H. Macy, and Steve Buscemi are at their best here.

“Ghost Rider” (Available October 1)

Sony Pictures Nicolas Cage in ‘Ghost Rider.’

Before Marvel became a box office Goliath, it was finding its footing in the early 2000s with movies like this.

Though this look at the legendary superhero doesn’t have anywhere near the budget or storytelling heights that future Marvel movies would have, Nicolas Cage is still fun to watch as the devil’s bounty hunter.

“Her” (Available October 1)

Warner Bros. Pictures Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Her.’

Director Spike Jonze would receive the best screenplay Oscar for his heartfelt look at a man (Joaquin Phoenix) who builds a relationship with his operating system.

Set in the near future, some of the innovations in the movie seem so spot on with where technology is going it just strengthens the premise that someone could actually fall for AI.

“House of 1,000 Corpses” (Available October 1)

Lionsgate Rob Zombie’s ‘House of 1000 Corpses.’

If you need something just plain demented to get into the Halloween mood, look no further than Rob Zombie’s directorial debut.

It follows a pair of young couples as they encounter a sadistic family of serial killers.

“The Longest Yard” (1974) (Available October 1)

Paramount Robert Aldrich’s ‘The Longest Yard.’

If you have only watched the lame Adam Sandler remake, do yourself a favour and watch this version instead.

Burt Reynolds is at the height of his fame in this dark sports comedy where he plays a pro quarterback, who gets thrown in jail. There he finds himself having to get the inmates ready to play the guards in an ultra violent football game.

“WarGames” (Available October 1)

MGM Ally Sheedy and Matthew Broderick in ‘WarGames.’

This 1980s classic stars Matthew Broderick as a hacker, who gets access to the government’s military supercomputer. From there, Broderick’s character gets it to simulate a nuclear war scenario. Now he finds himself on the run and the only person who can help is the computer’s creator, who has gone into seclusion.

The movie’s greatness is sweetened by top supporting performances from Ally Sheedy, Dabney Coleman, and Barry Corbin.

“Hubie Halloween” (Available October 7)

Scott Yamano/Netflix Julie Bowen and Adam Sandler in ‘Hubie Halloween.’

In the latest Adam Sandler Netflix movie, the funnyman gets into the Halloween spirit as he plays a guy whose devotion to the holiday knows no bounds.

And get ready for a slew of stars and Sandler regulars in this one, including Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Julie Bowen, Steve Buscemi, Kevin James, and Rob Schneider.

“The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Available October 9)

Netflix Radha Blank in ‘The Forty-Year-Old Version.’

Radha Blank stars, writes, and directs this fantastic dramedy as we follow 40-year-old fictional Radha as she struggles to get her work as a playwright out into the world. So she reinvents herself as the rapper, RadhaMUSPrime, to channel her frustrations into art.

“Moneyball” (Available October 13)

Sony Pictures Releasing Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill in ‘Moneyball.’

Brad Pitt delivers one of the best performances of his career when he plays real-life MLB general manager Billy Beane as he defies decades of thinking and begins to use analytics to build a successful baseball team.

“Batman: The Killing Joke” (Available October 15)

Youtube/Warner Bros. Mark Hamill voices the Joker in ‘Batman: The Killing Joke.’

Based on the hit graphic novel of the same name, we follow Batman as he tries to stop the Joker’s plan to torment James Gordon’s family until the police commissioner goes insane.

Staples of the voiceover work in the animated “Batman” franchise are all here, including Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Mark Hamill as the Joker.

“In a Valley of Violence” (Available October 16)

Focus World Ethan Hawke in ‘In a Valley of Violence.’

In this creepy Western we follow Ethan Hawke as he plays a stranger, who after his dog is killed goes on a rampage killing the marshal (John Travolta) and his underlings behind it.

Throughout this film, writer-director Ti West mixes in some dark comedy to deliver a playfulness to the story.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Available October 16)

Netflix (L-R) Sasha Baron Cohen and Jeremy Strong in ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.’

Aaron Sorkin writes and directs this powerful courtroom drama that happened in 1969 in which the leaders behind the protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention are put on trial.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Sharp, Mark Rylance, and Eddie Redmayne all shine.

“Carol” (Available October 20)

The Weinstein Company Cate Blanchett in ‘Carol.’

Todd Haynes’ beautiful love story set in 1950s New York stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara as two women who develop an intimate relationship.

Along with the amazing performances by the leads, the production design and costuming in the movie are a feast for the eyes in this award-winning film.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.