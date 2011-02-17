Netflix Not Affected By Apple's New Subscription Plan

Photo: Associated Press

Netflix will not be affected by Apple’s new subscription billing plan, we are hearing from a source.Yesterday Apple rolled out a new policy saying that if an app maker offers digital content then it has to give users an option to buy that content in the app.



If the user chooses the in-app payment option, Apple keeps 30% of the sale.

In other words, Netflix would have had to give its users an option to sign up for a Netflix account inside its iOS apps. If the user took that option, Apple would collect 30% of the sale, which is clearly not something Netflix wants.

This is great news for Netflix, but it’s only going to cause more confusion for publishers who aren’t getting the same kind of favoured treatment.

