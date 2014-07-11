Netflix Nominated For 31 Emmys -- More Than Twice As Many As Last Year

The complete list of nominations for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards were just announced, and streaming studio Netflix is leading the charge with 31 total nominations.

Netflix was nominated for 14 Emmys last year and won three, including David Fincher’s Best Director win for “House of Cards.”

A majority of the nominations come from Netflix originals “House of Cards” and “Orange Is The New Black.”

“House of Cards” is up for 13 Emmys, with nominations for Outstanding Drama Series in addition to Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright’s nominations for Outstanding Actor and Actress In A Drama Series.

Director David Fincher is again up for Outstanding Directing In A Drama Series, and writer Beau Willimon is up for Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series.

“Orange Is The New Black” is close behind with 12 total Emmy nominations, including nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series.

“Orange Is The New Black” star Taylor Schilling is also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series.

The winners of the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced August 25 during the live broadcast on NBC.

You can check out the complete list of nominations over at the official website here.

