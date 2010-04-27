WHOA: Netflix Stock Jumps 10% -- What's Going On?

Netflix reported a blowout quarter last week and the NFLX shares continue to soar. After big moves last week the NFLX shares are up over $8 again (almost 10%) today on heavy volume.



There isn’t much news out on NFLX today so the move is likely more buying on top of last week’s earnings. Or maybe someone like Amazon or Apple is finally buying the company.

